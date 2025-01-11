Anthony Joshua is hopeful a mega-fight with Tyson Fury materializes in 2025, as he talked up the chances of the wildly-anticipating bout happening now that they are both free from other obligations.

Joshua spoke at a glitzy boxing event in London to usher in a new era for the historic The Ring magazine, as it re-brands and relaunches under Turki Alalshikh's ownership. At the same red carpet event, he also sized up rising heavyweight Martin Bakole, and exchanged words with Daniel Dubois who battered him in a Knockout of the Year contender, in 2024.

Fury, meanwhile, is coming off the back of two successive losses to Fighter of the Year contender Oleksandr Usyk. An AJ vs Fury fight presents both athletes with a chance to propel themselves straight back into title contention with a win. However, whichever fighter suffers a loss may be ever nearer to retirement. The stakes are rarely higher.

Tyson Fury & Anthony Joshua's pro records (as of 11/01/25) Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua Fights 37 32 Wins 34 28 Losses 2 4 Draws 1 0

Anthony Joshua Amps up Pressure on Tyson Fury

AJ says he's hopeful the Fury fight materializes in 2025