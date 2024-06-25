Highlights The Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois fight at Wembley Stadium just got even bigger.

The September fight is expected to be officially announced Wednesday in London.

Oleksandr Usyk said Tuesday that he will relinquish the IBF title so Joshua and Dubois will fight for an official world championship.

The prospective boxing fight between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois in September at Wembley Stadium in London just got even bigger, according to the undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, as the Ukraine fighter is relinquishing his IBF title.

This means that the IBF heavyweight championship could be on the line for Joshua and Dubois. Should Joshua win, then he'll become the only three-time heavyweight king since Muhammad Ali, and stand him in great stead to challenge the eventual winner from Usyk and Tyson Fury's rematch later in the year.

Oleksandr Usyk Made The Announcement on X

He said he will no longer hold the IBF title

In a Tuesday post on X, Usyk said: "Hey, Anthony Joshua [and] Daniel Dubois. The IBF belt is my present for you for September 21. Your friend, undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, Oleksandry Usyk."

The post also carried a video clip, in which Usyk said:

"Anthony and Daniel, listen. I know IBF title important to you. My present to you for September 21."

Earlier that same day, boxing promotional company Matchroom distributed a media alert to reporters indicating that a "major press conference [is scheduled to take place] in London" on Wednesday. The Joshua vs Dubois fight is expected to be announced at that media event.

Should the IBF title be on the line, then it provides Joshua with the chance to become a rare three-time world heavyweight champion — something only Muhammad Ali has accomplished. Dubois, meanwhile, has another shot at a world title, having lost a unified heavyweight title fight to Usyk by ninth-round knockout, despite landing a shot — ruled a low blow — that put Usyk on the floor for a while.

Both Joshua And Dubois Are on Form

Few heavyweight boxers in the world have greater momentum than the British duo

Dubois has lost twice — to Usyk in 2023 and, prior to that, to Joe Joyce in 2020. Both of his defeats have come via knockout. However, he has shown he is worthy of competing on the world stage thanks to victories over Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic in the last year.

Joshua, too, is a resurgent fighter having put together four wins in a row since suffering back-to-back defeats to Usyk in 2021 to 2022. Since those losses, he has beaten Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin, and Francis Nganou. Under the tutelage of Ben Davison, Joshua arguably looks back to his best and will be a force to be reckoned with when he fights Dubois later in the year.