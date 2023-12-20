Highlights Anthony Joshua and Jarrell Miller have been filmed in a heated clash ahead of their fights, showing that their rivalry is far from over.

Miller suggested that Joshua won't fight Deontay Wilder next year, but Joshua maintained he will and called Miller a "p****."

Joshua's ultimate goal is to become a three-time heavyweight champion, but he wants to stay focused on his upcoming fight against Wallin.

Anthony Joshua has been involved in a heated confrontation with old rival Jarrell Miller in a Saudi Arabian hotel ahead of Saturday’s supercard, being dubbed the ‘Day of Reckoning.’

Joshua was supposed to defend his heavyweight titles against Miller back in 2019. However, after the latter tested positive on a drug test, he was replaced by Andy Ruiz Jr, who would go on to defeat AJ in one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.

Despite the fight never happening, and the two going their separate ways after the proposed fight fell through, it seems that the rivalry between AJ and Miller is far from over.

The beef between Anthony Joshua & Jarrell Miller

During the rather heated confrontation, Miller suggested that Joshua would not face Deontay Wilder next year. “What makes you think I’m not going to fight him?” retorted Joshua. “You’re not going to fight him, I smell p****,” replied Miller. “No that’s what you would do. I know you and I know who I’ll fight,” replied AJ.

“Do you know how many times I’ve wanted to fight Deontay and he said no? Now you’re talking to Deontay now, come on, bro,” said Miller. “That’s between you and Deontay,” replied the Brit, before Miller responded with: “I’m talking about you.”

Anthony Joshua & Jarrell Miller's pro record (as of 20/12/23) Stats Anthony Joshua Jarrell Miller Fights 29 27 Wins 26 26 Losses 3 0 Draws 0 1 All stats provided by BoxRec

The exchange of words would continue as the heavyweight pair continued to disagree with each other and try and get one up on the other, before AJ seemingly ended the debate with one final blow.

“Welcome to my show. Remember you’re working for me on Saturday night. I’m still your landlord.”

In an interview with DAZN, Joshua referred to Miller as a “drug cheat” and said that Miller and Dillian Whyte would make a good fight.

Anthony Joshua's future beyond Otto Wallin fight

Looking beyond the Wallin fight, AJ’s ultimate goal is to become a three-time world heavyweight champion.

“It's everything,” he told Sky Sports. "It is to become a three-time heavyweight champion. But it's also to become a dominant fighter, a better fighter. What that means is the championship will follow that. I want to just become a more dominant and better fighter. If I go in the ring and I dominate and I'm better than my opponent, naturally the championship will be around my waist. Because I'm just better. I'm destined for that.”

Joshua doesn’t want to be distracted by a potential Deontay Wilder fight next year, however, going on to say: “I can't talk about that. I feel like it's going to distract me. I'm just trying to keep my focus. I'm not even going to let that thought enter my mind. But I think you would know where I'm going if I win this fight. But I'm focused on winning this fight. Great, great options, but my main focus is Wallin. He's a good fighter. I don't want to take anything lightly, not even a small percent. I don't want to underestimate or take my mind off of the task ahead. I want to get this one right.”

Joshua faces Otto Wallin in the main event of Saturday’s stacked card in Riyadh. Miller, meanwhile, faces Daniel Dubois, while Deontay Wilder faces Joseph Parker.