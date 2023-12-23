Highlights Anthony Joshua has defeated Otto Wallin, stopping him in the process, maintaining a winning streak despite concerns about the Swedish fighter's potential.

Anthony Joshua has defeated Otto Wallin as part of the ‘Day of Reckoning’ card, but his future remains seriously unclear despite victory after his planned future opponent Deontay Wilder was unanimously beaten by Joseph Parker on the very same night one fight prior.

The Englishman got the better of the Swede in what was touted as a possible banana skin fight for AJ on his path to becoming a three-time world champion. After all, Wallin was the man who brutally cut open Tyson Fury during their fight a few years ago. However, fortunately enough for Joshua, he got through the test unscathed, stretching his win streak to now three fights.

Joshua’s work with new trainer Ben Davison, the man who helped bring The Gypsy King back to the sport, appeared to have worked as the former heavyweight champion had his hand raised for the 27th time in his illustrious career. It is in fact now AJ's third consecutive victory since losing back-to-back fights against Oleksandr Usyk, where he lost his titles and then failed to win them back. The Brit was outclassed on both occasions by the Ukrainian, losing the first fight via unanimous decision, before losing the rematch via split decision.

The Swede Otto Wallin was seen as a risky fight for Joshua, it must be said, with some favouring him to take a shock victory on the night, mainly because of his impressive performance in his loss to Tyson Fury a few years ago, where he had the WBC heavyweight champion in serious trouble after cutting him above the eye. This was in fact Wallin's only career loss up until the 'Day of Reckoning' card.

Joshua, however, looked composed and in control throughout, securing the vital win, which is a testament to AJ's mental strength, especially after seeing Wilder get absolutely schooled by Parker just moments before, ruining all plans of a future fight in 2024, at least for now anyway.

It seemed like Joshua and Wilder was all set for 2024, with reports emerging during the week that a fight had already been agreed to, however, that's now up in the air after the American lost via unanimous decision to Parker, someone AJ beat himself years ago. Does a Joshua vs Parker rematch make sense? Does AJ look elsewhere? Who knows!

One thing is for sure, though, Anthony Joshua will just be delighted that he got his job done, even more so after seeing Wilder toppled beforehand. Three wins on the bounce, a bit of swagger about him, maybe, just maybe, AJ is re-finding himself. 2024 is going to be a huge year for the Brit, one way or another.