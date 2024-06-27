Highlights Anthony Joshua held nothing back when asked about Tyson Fury's recent behaviour.

Fury suffered his first career defeat last month against Oleksandr Usyk and didn't take it well.

Joshua claims Fury 'deserved' his loss to the Ukrainian.

Anthony Joshua has made his feelings clear on his long-time rival Tyson Fury in a blistering rant about 'The Gypsy King'. The two-time world heavyweight champion was asked about Fury after announcing his return to the ring against Daniel Dubois on the 21st of September - and it's fair to say he held nothing back.

Fury lost his unbeaten record following a split decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia last month. The 35-year-old did not take the setback well, claiming in a recent interview that he was never going to be able to win a decision from the judges in the bout. Those comments marked a big shift from Fury, who had spent much of the pre-fight build-up mocking his Ukrainian opponent and predicting an easy win.

What Anthony Joshua Said About Tyson Fury's Behaviour Towards Usyk

Joshua branded Fury "an idiot"

"I'm glad Fury isn't the undisputed champion," Joshua declared per talkSPORT.

"I just think he's an idiot. If it was someone else I might think it was a shame I've always said he's an idiot, he's very disrespectful. Not in a way I care but I just feel like he thinks by stepping on other people that makes him feel better. The way he disrespected Usyk, ‘rabbit’ this and ‘middleweight’ that. it's not good for the sport."

Joshua continued: "If I respect you and you respect me we can lift this sport up and people think we are two of the most elite fighters in the world. But Fury will step on you and make you look like a guy who's just walked out and a pub and he's not on your level. Then he goes and gets spanked, he deserves it."

Tyson Fury's professional record (as of 27/06/24) 36 fights 34 wins 1 loss By knockout 24 0 By decision 10 1 Draws 1

Fury will have an opportunity to avenge his defeat to Usyk on the 21st of December and revealed his game plan for the rematch, alluding to the need to knock out the Ukrainian in order to win the fight.

Related Tyson Fury's Fresh Claims About 'Too Easy' Oleksandr Usyk Fight Tyson Fury has posted a fresh video on YouTube where he discusses the Oleksandr Usyk fight, and some of his claims are quite extraordinary.

It is a lofty expectation, with the unbeaten Usyk having never been knocked down as a professional fighter. Joshua doesn't give Fury much chance of becoming the first man to get the job done either. The Londoner addressed Fury's claim that he would knock Usyk out in an interview with The Stomping Ground.

"Everyone says that with Usyk, ‘All he’s gotta do, he’s the bigger guy, use his size,’ but Fury was pushed back most of the fight. Usyk’s a very good fighter. Give him his credit."

Joshua knows how good Usyk is better than most, after sharing the ring with 'The Cat' for 24 rounds across two fights. While 'AJ' came up short against the unified world champion, he still wants a third crack at Usyk.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk is the only man that Anthony Joshua has faced in the ring and not defeated. He avenged his only other career loss - to Andy Ruiz Jr. - in 2019.

However, his next fight - should he overcome Dubois - could see him finally settle the score with Fury. The pair shared a FaceTime conversation on Wednesday evening, set up by Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh, and both seem keen to make the bout happen. The trash talk has already ramped up ahead of what will be one of the biggest grudge matches in British boxing history.