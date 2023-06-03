Anthony Joshua has hit out at claims that he is 'scared' of Dillian Whyte, denying claims that talks of a rematch between the pair have taken place.

Joshua took to Instagram to respond to the claims made by The Body Snatcher that he wants one more shot at the Brit.

What has Anthony Joshua said about Dillian Whyte rematch?

Joshua posted: "I don't know about any talks to fight Dillian Whyte.

"Every day. AJ this, AJ that, AJ's hairlines going way back, but I'll still f*** your girl go retweet that."

The post was quickly deleted, as was a follow-up post saying: "AJ'S THIS AJ'S THAT AJ SAYS: F*** OFF."

Clearly a moment of a frustration from a fed-up Joshua.

Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte 2?

Whyte had claimed last week that if he stepped in the ring with Joshua again, then AJ would be 'finished.'

Whyte told SunSport: “Fans must be getting p***** off because people are promising and pushing for these fights and then bottling it when they are close to happening. Lots of big fights don’t happen, it’s annoying, but people see it coming and have to accept it.

“Inactivity is killing the sport and it needs a shake-up. I am waiting for my next fight and was meant to fight Joshua after Jermaine Franklin.

“Joshua and his team told everybody, 'The winner of Whyte and Franklin fights AJ’ - and then they boxed the loser.

“But anyone who sees Joshua sitting around for nine months waiting for a Wilder cash-out will see a team that has lost its bottle.

“I want the fight. I know that DAZN want the fight too, because it would be an absolutely huge event.

“Joshua isn’t the golden goose anymore, the sport doesn’t revolve around him. Him and his people don’t seem to realise it, but duck me again and lose to Wilder in December and he and his team - that know so much but do so little - are finished.”

What is happening in the boxing heavyweight division?

Earlier this year, talks were launched for a potential clash in August, possibly in London again. Then Tyson Fury claimed he wanted AJ this summer, while Deontay Wilder also wants a shot at AJ.

With all these names being thrown about by Eddie Hearn, it's no wonder Joshua is showing signs of frustration.

Whyte is clearly keen to get back in the ring with Joshua, although AJ had previously claimed that his next fight would not be until this December, most likely against Wilder.

Joshua defeated Whyte via TKO in December 2015 in London, adding the then-vacant British heavyweight title to the Commonwealth and WBC belts he was already in possession of going into the fight.

They also met as amateurs in 2009, with Whyte emerging victorious, hence the talk of a potential trilogy bout.