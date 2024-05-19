Highlights Footage has emerged of Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn, and Cristiano Ronaldo's live reaction to Oleksandr Usyk being crowned undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Usyk defeated Tyson Fury via split-decision after an enthralling 12-round contest.

AJ, CR7, and Hearn were all sat ringside in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and they were clearly in agreement with the fight result.

Not very often would you catch Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Joshua, and Eddie Hearn in the same room together. However, this is the power in which His Excellency Turki Alalshikh possesses. The trio of sporting pioneers all came together in anticipation last night to watch who would be crowned the unified heavyweight champion of the world out of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, with their reactions to the result being announced captured by the TNT Sports cameras.

The Matchroom duo of Hearn and Joshua would have been hopeful of a Tyson Fury win prior to the fight; this result would have provided UK fight fans with the hope that Fury versus AJ could be made for the best of British fight next year. Yet, as the fight went on and got into the later rounds, AJ and his promoter could only see one outcome happening.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

Close

Usyk started the fight on the strong foot, taking the fight to Fury. However, as the fight reached the middle stages, Fury’s boxing on the back foot made him look untouchable. Going into the ninth round, the Gypsy King was ahead on two of the judges’ scorecards, but when the Ukrainian managed to land a massive overhand left, it changed the fight entirely.

Usyk managed to wobble Fury and had him on the run. After a surge of unanswered punches, the ropes managed to keep the Brit up, leading to the referee arguably saving him by giving him a standing eight count. After this round, it was clear that Usyk had re-gained control, winning the majority, if not all, of the final rounds.

Ringside Reaction to the Fight Announcement

Ronaldo, Joshua, and Hearn were all eagerly awaiting the result

TNT Sports managed to capture the former world champion’s reaction post-fight and upon discussion with Hearn and his newfound friend Ronaldo, AJ’s reaction was “Usyk.” He wasn’t alone in his opinion either, “I think it’s Usyk… I don’t think you can say Fury won the fight,” commented Hearn.

The judges did manage to give Tyson the final round, however, by that point it was too late. The final scorecards read 115-112 and 114-113 in Usyk’s favour, with one judge scoring it 114-113 to Fury.

Speaking to iFL TV post-fight, Hearn was questioned on whether this changes any of Joshua’s future plans, to which he replied: “Not really… we want to regain the world heavyweight title, so whoever has got it has got it.”

Speaking about a rematch, Hearn said: “The rematch is a big fight. That looks like that’ll be set for October, if both guys take it, and we have to work on our plans, whether that’s Wembley, we’ll see what happens on June 1.”

Joshua’s next fight is looking highly likely that it will be between the winner of the Zhilei Zhang vs Deontay Wilder fight on the 1st of June. If he is to overcome his next challenge, then a shot at the world titles against either Usyk or Fury should come next.