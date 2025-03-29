Losing mass and looking leaner has, at times, been the goal for Anthony Joshua. However, based on recent confirmation of a serious injury, his recent weight loss seems to have been imposed upon the former heavyweight champion rather than aimed for.

In an Instagram story posted yesterday, Joshua cut a noticeably leaner figure - a far cry from the pre-bout physique that his fans have become accustomed to. Joshua's new look comes just weeks after Eddie Hearn confirmed that the 2012 Olympic gold medalist had sustained a serious injury. Hearn estimated that Joshua wouldn't be able to "train properly for eight to 10 weeks", ruling out any fights during the summer.

Anthony Joshua's Rollercoaster Few Years

After a good run of wins, AJ's resurgence came crashing down in September of 2024