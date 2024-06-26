Highlights Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will go head-to-head on the 21st of September at Wembley.

The pair will face off for the vacant IBF title after Oleksandr Usyk vacated the belt.

The winner of the upcoming contest looks set to fight the winner of the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

British boxing heavyweight stars Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will go head-to-head for the IBF world title on the 21st of September.

The fight, which was confirmed at a press conference this afternoon, is set to take place at Wembley Stadium, in London. AJ's last showdown at the iconic venue came back in 2018 when he knocked out Alexander Povetkin in the seventh round, while Dubois will be fighting there for the first time in his professional career.

Since joining forces with Fury's former trainer Ben Davison late last year in preparation for his win over Otto Wallin, 'AJ' has looked better than ever.

The 34-year-old is fresh off his sensational victory over former UFC star Francis Ngannou back in March. He landed a devastating right hand to topple the MMA heavyweight, putting him out cold in a terrifying scene.

As for 'Dynamite,' the young Brit is coming off one of the biggest wins of his career following his win over Filip Hrgovic earlier this month for the interim IBF belt.

Related Boxing schedule 2024: Every Major Fight All major fights, dates, results and how to stream. Including Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Oleksandr Usyk, KSI and Jake Paul.

Anthony Joshua Looking to Become a Three-time Heavyweight Champion

He faces a tough test in 'Dynamite'

'AJ' will be attempting to become just the sixth three-time heavyweight world champion when he faces Dubois in September. Only Muhammad Ali, Michael Moorer, Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis and Vitali Klitschko have previously been able to achieve that feat.

Coming into the mouthwatering contest, Dubois has reportedly now been upgraded from 'interim' to full IBF heavyweight world champion, according to Dan Rafael, and is set to defend his title against Joshua.

The undisputed world heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk, announced last night that he had vacated his IBF belt after defeating Tyson Fury in May.

It was rumoured that the IBF strap would be on the line on the 21st of September for Joshua vs Dubois - given the pair are two of the top ranked stars in the organisation.

However, Dubois will be 'upgraded' to world champion by the IBF before a punch has even been thrown against Joshua. This is because Usyk is unable to defend his belt against him after signing a contract to rematch Fury on the 21st of December.

The organisation's guidelines state: "If the champion is unable to defend the title against the interim champion by the end of the time permitted, then the interim champion shall become the champion."

Due to these guidelines, it's now seen Dubois become a legitimate world champion for the first time in his professional career, without even throwing a punch.

The full undercard for Dubois vs Joshua is as follows:

Anthony Cacace v Josh Warrington - IBF super-featherweight title

Joshua Buatsi v Willy Hutchinson - WBO interim light-heavyweight title

Tyler Denny v Hamzah Sheeraz - middleweight

Liam Smith v Josh Kelly - light-middleweight

Mark Chamberlain v Josh Padley - lightweight

Eddie Hearn's Plans For Heavyweight Division

AJ vs Dubois, Usyk vs Fury 2, Winner vs Winner

Plans appear to have been laid out for the heavyweight division by promoter Eddie Hearn. The plans are laid out in a semi-final and final fashion with three fights taking place in the next year for those involved.

Hearn's proposed plans involve Joshua, Dubois, Usyk and Fury with the first two fighting each other before the latter two share the ring once again in their rematch. Once both of those fights are in the books, he then wants to see the winners go head-to-head at the start of next year.

The boxing promoter will be hoping that this bracket creates an all-British colossal fight between Joshua and Fury that has been in the works for many years now.