Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois are set to meet on the 21st of September at Wembley Stadium to compete for the IBF world heavyweight title, with AJ aiming to dethrone his opponent as he looks to extend his impressive win streak to five.

Dubois became the interim IBF heavyweight world champion back in June, following a TKO victory over Filip Hrgovic in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Dubois was then promoted to full champion due to Oleksandr Usyk vacating the belt. Usyk's desire for a rematch with Tyson Fury meant that he would not be able to fulfill his obligation to fight the next mandatory challenger for the IBF belt.

Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois' pro boxing records (as of 03/09/24) Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Fights 31 23 Wins 28 21 Losses 3 2

Joshua and Dubois Show Off Physiques Ahead of Wembley Clash

The British pair are in great shape ahead of fight night

Both Joshua and Dubois have taken to their Instagram to show off their physical appearance ahead of the title bout later this month. Anthony Joshua was last in action in March, when he faced former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In an impressive and dominant performance, AJ earned himself a KO victory in round number two, following three knockdowns across the opening two rounds. Fans will now get the chance to see the former IBF, WBO, and IBO champion back in action, with the Brit looking fight ready in photos shared on his Instagram.

However, Joshua is not the only fighter looking fight-ready ahead of the 21st of September. Current IBF heavyweight champion Dubois has also shared his physique on Instagram recently, and he's looking just as in shape and just as jacked as his British counterpart.

Dubois will look to extend his own win streak to three as he makes the first defence of his heavyweight title. In August 2023, Dubois was on the losing side of heavyweight glory. In a bout with Usyk in Poland, a ninth-round TKO would put the British fighter's championship dreams on hold. However, with his victory over Hrgovic in June, he now goes into his bout with Joshua as a full heavyweight champion.

Eddie Hearn Eyes Usyk-Fury Winner for Joshua if Successful

The boxing promoter states Joshua has aspirations for undisputed glory

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn believes that Anthony Joshua is currently fully focused on facing Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium, however, he feels Joshua's attention will move to the Fury-Usyk bout on the 21st of December with a victory in a couple weeks' time.

"All he's got on his mind is Dubois, obviously, winning the world heavyweight title, but I know that if he wins September 21st, the only fight he will want is the winner of Uysk-Fury."

Hearn would then go on to state that Joshua has always had aspirations of fighting Tyson Fury, stating: "He's [Joshua] always wanted to fight Fury, he'll definitely do it, but when the decision is read out on December 21st he will want the winner of that fight because he's only one fight away from being undisputed himself."