Highlights Joshua vs Wilder, a highly anticipated heavyweight battle, is getting closer to happening as both fighters have agreed to appear on the same card and showed mutual respect during a press conference.

The fight between Joshua and Wilder, along with other big-name fights, signifies a shift back to high-profile bouts in boxing, as opposed to the influx of YouTube stars diluting the sport.

Joshua appeared shaken and Wilder's openness to the potential fight seemed to get under his skin, highlighting Joshua's desire to prove himself on the biggest stage and get back on top in the heavyweight division.

In modern-day boxing, there are quite a few big-name fights that fans crave to see and Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder is one of them. A heavyweight battle between the United Kingdom and the United States, it's been on the cards for a while now, but as of yet, it's never happened.

There has been a shortage of glamour fights in boxing these days, with YouTube stars flooding the sport in recent years, seemingly causing a dilution in the big fights. Joshua and Wilder have, however, taken a step closer to a much-anticipated fight happening by agreeing to feature on the same card, meaning they also appeared during the same press conference last night.

The pair will appear on the same card, which is appropriately being dubbed 'Day of Reckoning' on the 23rd of December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The card includes Joshua vs Otto Wallin, the boxer who heavily cut and nearly stunned Tyson Fury, Wilder vs Joseph Parker, and Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller.

Anthony Joshua & Deontay Wilder have face-to-face interaction

Wilder and Joshua were part of the press conference ahead of their respective fights last night, and despite not actually fighting each other this time around, talk turned towards the pair potentially facing off in the future.

Wilder replied to a reporter when asked about a potential fight with AJ by saying: "It's good to be in the same room as him (Joshua), to see him face-to-face. It's been a long time coming. I wish you nothing but the best, bro. Hopefully, soon, we can get it on in the ring and give the people what they want. I wish you nothing but the best, even if it doesn't happen. But I believe it will happen. Even if it doesn't, I wish you nothing but the best."

To say AJ looked frozen in fear is an understatement. Perhaps he was just taken aback by Wilder's openness to the situation. It was a slightly different side to The Bronze Bomber as he was incredibly respectful towards AJ, and the feeling appeared to be mutual. Joshua is due another big fight, to prove himself on the biggest stage once again, and he knows it. Time is running out for the Brit to get back on top in the heavyweight division, one he used to rule before his rapid decline.

Joshua looked visibly shaken as Wilder answered the reporter's question. It came as a surprise to viewers as he is usually so calm and composed. AJ rarely lets his emotions show during a press conference. It is clear that Wilder is ready for AJ and wants the fight to happen, and he is already starting to get under Joshua's skin.

Video: Anthony Joshua 'not wanting' Wilder's smoke

Wilder and AJ are on similar paths, rebuilding their reputations and hungry to be number one again. Joshua has back-to-back victories over Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius after two damaging defeats to Oleksandr Usyk. Meanwhile, Wilder returned last year to record a win over Helenius after back-to-back losses against Tyson Fury.

Should the pair be victorious in their bouts, it would seem inevitable that a fight between Wilder and AJ would get the green light. It would see 2024 as a real turnaround for boxing with Usyk vs Fury also in the pipeline. Big-name fights back on the calendar, which is exactly what fans want to see. They don't want to see an amateur fighting a professional, fans want to see a competitive fight between two pros of the sport. Yes, money is a big talking point in the sport, however, having big-name fights back on the agenda is a massive step in the right direction.