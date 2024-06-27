Highlights Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois could become the highest-attended sporting event in Wembley Stadium history.

Tyson Fury currently holds the record after 94,000 watched him defeat Dillian Whyte in April 2022.

Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, believes that the Dubois fight will smash that mark.

Eddie Hearn has claimed that the upcoming fight between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will break the Wembley Stadium attendance record for a sporting event. The British pair will face off against each other for the IBF World Heavyweight Championship, in a highly-anticipated meeting on the 21st of September.

Dubois clinched the IBF interim crown by stopping Filip Hrgovic in the eighth round earlier this month, with the Croatian having suffered cuts to his eyes. Hrgovic may have claimed a Bronze medal at the last Olympics, but Dubois proved to be too strong for him on a career-defining night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Dubois was upgraded to full IBF world champion earlier this week when Oleksandr Usyk voluntarily vacated the gold, rather than face the Greenwich man next. That turn of events means that Joshua now has an opportunity to become a three-time world champion at the national stadium later this year.

Joshua vs Dubois Likely to Break Wembley Stadium Attendance Record

The current high stands at 94,000 fans for a Tyson Fury Fight

An all-British fight of the magnitude of Joshua vs Dubois has already inspired Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn to make a confident prediction regarding ticket sales. Tyson Fury currently holds the attendance record for a Wembley Stadium sporting event with 94,000 having watched him defeat Dillian Whyte back in April 2022.

Hearn spoke to the MMA Hour and insisted that September’s fight is set to smash that record, per Bloody Knockout. When asked by Ariel Helwani about potential attendance figures, Hearn said:

"100,000 [people]. This is a Riyadh Season event, but this is the fourth time we’ve been involved promotionally with a show at Wembley. Carl Froch vs George Groves was the first one ever, that did 80,000. Joshua Klitschko, 90,000, 80,000 for Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin. I’m expecting his Excellency to push for 100,000. The card is unbelievable."

Hearn continued: "There are fights on that card that would headline a main event on their own. Joshua vs Dubois sells it out on its own anyway. You know his Excellency has got plans for music acts. When he said to me, ‘I’m going to bring Riyadh Season to Wembley’, I was like, ‘What do you mean? Riyadh Season is in Riyadh’. But he stuck to his word, and what he’s produced is incredible.

"He’s a massive boxing fan, and the events in Riyadh are great, but I will say, he will stand around on September 21, look around, and think to himself, ‘Wow’."

If the show does sell out to its 100,000 capacity, fans are set for an intriguing main event, albeit one that may not last long. Both fighters possess incredible power in their punches and both have a remarkable ability to knock their opponent out, with 45 knockouts between them across their respective careers.

Joshua and Dubois both come into the clash in good form, with Joshua having triumphed in his last four fights since being defeated by Oleksandr Usyk in 2022. His last fight was a second-round knockout of Francis N’Gannou in March. Otto Wallin, Robert Helenius and Jermaine Franklin Jr were also defeated in what has been a fine response by the Watford-born fighter to only the third defeat of his career by Usyk.

Now a full world champion, Dubois enters the biggest fight of his life in exceptional form too, but will need to produce even more to turn back the challenge of 'AJ'. Joshua has insisted that he wants to take on Fury should he get past Dubois. Taking his Wembley Stadium attendance record would be both a piece of history as well as a source of bragging rights for Joshua ahead of a potentially huge grudge match.