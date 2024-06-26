Highlights Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury exchanged words in a hilarious FaceTime call earlier today.

It came just moments after 'AJ's' bout with Daniel Dubois was made official.

Both Joshua and Fury are looking to secure a blockbuster showdown next year.

British boxing sensation Anthony Joshua FaceTimed former world champion Tyson Fury amid calls for a blockbuster showdown between the pair.

The conversation took place just moments after Joshua's next fight was confirmed. 'AJ 'and Daniel Dubois will go head-to-head for the IBF world title on the 21st of September at Wembley Stadium.

Since joining forces with Fury's former trainer Ben Davison late last year in preparation for his win over Otto Wallin, 'AJ' has looked better than ever.

The 34-year-old is fresh off his sensational victory over former UFC star Francis Ngannou back in March. He landed a devastating right hand to topple the MMA heavyweight, putting him out cold in a terrifying scene.

As for 'Dynamite,' the young Brit is coming off one of the biggest wins of his career following his win over Filip Hrgovic earlier this month for the interim IBF belt.

While Joshua's full focus is Dubois in a few months, the Brit will still have one eye on 'The Gypsy King.' A potential fight between the two stars will no doubt go down as the biggest fight in British boxing heavyweight history.

Joshua Open to Fury Fight Even if He Loses Usyk Rematch

Fury insists he wants to get the job done over the Ukrainian first

In footage uploaded to His Excellency's - Turki Alalshikh - X account, formerly known as Twitter, the clip starts with him having a conversation with Joshua.

Alalshikh asks Joshua: "Do you want this fight?" His Excellency appears to be hinting at a monumental showdown between 'AJ' and Fury - with the former responding: "Yeah, everyone wants this fight."

Just moments later, Alalshikh appears to borrow Spencer Brown's phone - who currently manages 'The Gyspy King.' Much to the surprise of no one, Fury answers.

''Champ! Finish the job on 21 of December," His Excellency said before turning the camera to Joshua - who confidently said: "I'm waiting for you."

Alalshikh has confirmed that the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Fury is being planned for the 21st of December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

An immediate rematch was a contractual clause agreed to when Fury and Usyk agreed to meet for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world - and Alalshikh has already booked the contest to kick off the latest edition of Riyadh Season.

The Ukrainian became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he defeated 'The Gypsy King' back in May.

While Joshua is open to fighting Fury regardless of the result in December, 'The Gyspy King' is desperate to get his revenge against the Ukrainian star.

''Good. Good. I'll get the f*****g job done," Fury confidently said before Joshua replied: "Either way, I'm waiting for you."

Despite Joshua's response, Fury was adamant that he must get the job done first over his bitter rival in Usyk at the end of the year.

"I'll get him (Usyk) done first and then I'll fight him (Joshua) next)," Fury continued. 'The Gyspy King" then quizzed His Excellency regarding the potential date between the two British heavyweight stars.

"In the first or the second quarter of 2025," Alalshikh revealed before bellowing: "Ok, AJ waiting for you and the world is waiting for you."

Both Joshua and Fury then exchanged a brief back-and-forth verbal spat. "This can't wait," Joshua said with a grin and pointing to his right fist, with Fury replying: "I've got two of them as well!"

Joshua then implied Fury should use his fists instead of his mouth, before 'The Gyspy King' hilariously responded: "I'll use them both on your face you big ugly dosser!"

'AJ' also jokingly said his fellow heavyweight contender looked like a tomato and should put on sunscreen amid some apparent sunburn. "I've got to get Usyk dealt with first, again," said Fury, although Joshua replied: "Again? You ain't dealt with him once yet."

His Excellency then reminded 'The Gypsy King' of the task on December 21, with victory potentially setting up a historic all-British fight next year before ending the call.

Eddie Hearn's Plans For Heavyweight Division

AJ vs Dubois, Usyk vs Fury 2, Winner vs Winner

Plans appear to have been laid out for the heavyweight division by promoter Eddie Hearn. The plans are laid out in a semi-final and final fashion with three fights taking place in the next year for those involved.

Hearn's proposed plans involve Joshua, Dubois, Usyk and Fury with the first two fighting each other before the latter two share the ring once again in their rematch. Once both of those fights are in the books, he then wants to see the winners go head-to-head at the start of next year.

The boxing promoter will be hoping that this bracket creates an all-British colossal fight between Joshua and Fury that has been in the works for many years now.

Eddie Hearn's plan for heavyweight division Fight Titles Date Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois IBF 21st of September Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 WBA, WBC, WBO 21st of December Winner vs Winner WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO April/May 2025