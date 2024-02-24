Highlights A boxer who has sparred with BOTH Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou has predicted their upcoming fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The two will share the ring on the 8th of March, and according to Matty Harris, there's a clear winner.

"AJ goes through him."

The highly anticipated fight between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou is less than two weeks away now, and a heavyweight fighter who has sparred both men believes that there is going to be a clear winner.

Former UFC star Ngannou is getting back in the ring following his controversial fight with Tyson Fury, hoping to shock the boxing world once again, but this time, come away with his first professional win. The Cameroonian managed to drop The Gypsy King to the canvas during his debut in the sport, but couldn't get the job done as the fight went the way of the Brit via the judges' scorecards.

Joshua, meanwhile, comes into this fight off the back of three wins on the bounce, defeating Otto Wallin, Robert Helenius, and Jermaine Franklin last year, with Ngannou being his first bout of 2024.

Sparring partner makes his prediction

Matty Harris has shared the ring with both, and he's got a clear winner in mind

British heavyweight fighter Matty Harris, who currently has a record of 5-1 with four first-round knockouts, has sparred both men and has no doubts about who will come out on top.

In an interview with Seconds Out, Harris said: “AJ goes through him. The thing about Ngannou that is quite challenging, I suppose, is his physical strength. He is incredibly physically strong.

“You know when you first clash with someone, you get into that first clinch, I imagine that might have caught Fury by surprise. He’s an incredibly strong individual and when I met him, his abs were popping through his top. I’ve never seen anyone built so strong. I remember when he grabbed me during a spar, in a little bit of a clinch, and I had never felt like such a victim in all of my life.”

Meanwhile, Joshua’s sparring partner Jeamie TKV agrees with Harris and believes that it will force the Joshua-Fury fight that the whole world has been waiting for.

Speaking to Sky Sports, TKV said: “I personally think AJ knocks him out. He's fast. He's got good movement, he moves his feet very well, and now he's been working on certain things where every time he moves, you've got to be on point.

"It's going to force Fury to have to fight AJ. In a way, it works out quite well. I personally believe we're going to get Tyson Fury versus AJ this year just because of how things are going to go. Hopefully Tyson Fury does win, and I know AJ will win. Then we're going to get [that fight].”

Joshua-Ngannou will take place on the 8th of March in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, meeting on the Friday due to the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit also being held that weekend. Also fighting on the card that night is Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker, with the WBO interim heavyweight title on the line – live on DAZN PPV and Sky Sports Box Office.

As for Matty Harris and his career, he next steps foot into the ring on Friday, as he takes on Amine Boucetta (8-10), looking to bounce back with a win under new trainer Peter Fury.