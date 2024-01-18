Highlights Photos of Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou show why their fight is being dubbed 'Knockout Chaos' and why Eddie Hearn thinks AJ looks like a middleweight compared to his opponent.

This will be Ngannou's second professional boxing match after the controversial loss to Tyson Fury, with fans thinking he could have caused a big upset.

Ngannou has questioned Joshua's ability to take a punch, while AJ remains confident and focused on the upcoming fight, calling the former MMA fighter a hard night's work.

Photos have been released of both Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou ahead of their huge clash on the 8th March in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and it's easy to see why the fight is being dubbed 'Knockout Chaos,' but it's also easy to see why Eddie Hearn thinks his fighter looks like a middleweight compared to the former UFC heavyweight champion.

On X, DAZN Boxing posted a picture of Ngannou training for his fight against Joshua. Just hours later, AJ posted photos of himself in preparation for the showdown, with the caption, "Patiently waiting for the first bell to ring." Although we are over a month away from the fight, both heavyweights look in great shape ahead of the fight.

Images: Ngannou & AJ side-by-side

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou

This will be Ngannou's second ever professional boxing match, after he was defeated by Tyson Fury in October of last year, which caused a lot of controversy as many fans around the world felt that the Cameroonian should have caused one of the biggest upsets in the sport's history, but ultimately, The Gypsy King won the fight via split decision.

On Monday, Joshua and Ngannou had their first press conference ahead of the fight, and during the presser, the former UFC heavyweight champion questioned his upcoming opponent's ability to take a punch, stating: "If AJ takes the punch that Fury took, I don't guarantee that he's standing up. I've heard that he doesn't have a chin. I'm going to find out.

"I'm going to fight him, so what do you think I'm going to do? Look for his chin. I mean, that's what happens in a fight, you try to hit somebody in the chin or wherever you can hit him, right?

"Yes, I heard that he doesn't have a chin. I don't know if it's true or not. We are going to find out. I hope I get the opportunity to test that out. That's my wish, that's what I'm hoping for."

Joshua, however, remained silent, and simply stared into the eyes of his Cameroonian opponent. The Brit did, though, speak more about the upcoming fight and his current form as he appeared on Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour on Monday following the press conference. "He's ready, he's a fighter, that's just what I know, with or without a face off. I don't have to do a face off to know what type of person he is."

Joshua, who has now won his last three fights, isn't surprised that he has managed to turn things around in the last year and a half, saying: "You know when you study the history of boxing or history in general, it's always got peaks and trophs, highs and lows. That's just the balance of life, you know, I ride a wave, I dip a bit, I ride a wave, it's just how life goes, that's what living's about, so I've always known that that's just how it is, and I knew I'd rise again and here we are. It only stops when I stop, and I'm still going strong, I've still got a lot more life left in me."

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou tale of the tape Anthony Joshua Francis Ngannou Age 34 37 Fights 30 1 Wins 27 0 Losses 3 1 Knockouts 24 0 Height 6ft 6in 6ft 4in Weight 250lbs 258lbs Stance Orthodox Orthodox

Speaking about his upcoming opponent, AJ said: "Ngannou is my undisputed title fight. That's the mentality I have to have. Ngannou is my undisputed fight, because you are only as good as your last fight, so, and I respect him a lot, you know he ain't easy money, he's a hard night's work, and you know what's crazy? So am I."