Oleksandr Usyk emerged victorious over Tyson Fury in their eagerly anticipated rematch in Saudi Arabia last night, with the fight once again going the distance and needing the ringside judges to reveal their scores.

All three judges scored the fight 116-112 in favour of the Ukrainian, resulting in him successfully defending his unified heavyweight championship, and remaining unbeaten in his professional career in the process.

Many would have thought the fight was a lot closer than the scores suggested. Some might even have had Fury as their winner. One person who scored the fight closer than the judges' scores was Anthony Joshua.

Anthony Joshua Just Had Oleksandr Usyk Winning

AJ had his former opponent taking the win by 115-114