Anthony Joshua has been given a temporary suspension from boxing following his brutal knockout at the hands of Daniel Dubois. The Briton was sent to the canvas in round five of the contest, with his rival retaining the IBF heavyweight title as a result.

Wembley stadium was packed to the rafters for the contest, as supporters flooded in to see if 'AJ' could capture gold for the first time since losing his belts to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021. But he was outclassed on the night by Dubois, in what was his first title defence.

The referee called a stop to the fight after a vicious right hook from Dubois knocked Joshua down, with the official judging that he could not continue. Consequently, the Watford-born fighter now faces a ban from the sport to fully recover.

Joshua Suspended from Boxing for 28 Days

Fighter must observe ban in line with British Board of Control guidelines

Following the fight, Joshua will now face a lengthy absence from the sport, with him unable to compete at all because of boxing protocol. Per the Mirror, the 34-year-old must now step away from the ring for a minimum of 28 days.

According to the Assocation of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports, receiving a temporary medical suspension is not unusual for a fighter who suffers a KO or TKO defeat, with them seeking to prevent a return to the ring to ensure a fighter completely recovers. It's common across boxing's governing bodies and in the UFC.

It is unlikely that the suspension will impact Joshua too much anyway, given the manner of his defeat. He will now take a break before his next fight, although he has insisted that he will return to action.

Following his defeat to Dubois, Joshua said: "Do I want to continue fighting?" Of course I want to continue fighting. That’s why I said we took a shot at success and we came up short. And what does that mean right now?

"Are we gonna run away? Are we going live to fight another day? And that’s what I am. A warrior."

Carl Froch: Dubois Fight Might be Joshua's Last

Former champion's thoughts echoed by Bob Arum

Although 'AJ' is keen to keep fighting in the hope of recapturing a title once again, those within the sport speculate that retirement could be near for the former IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion. Having been undefeated until his shock loss to Andy Ruiz in 2019, Joshua's record since then is now six wins and three losses.

Speaking after his most recent bout against Dubois, Carl Froch said that he believes fans might have seen the last of Joshua and that retirement could be on the horizon. The former super-middleweight champion believes that he was 'battered pillar to post' at Wembley and questioned the 34-year-old's desire to continue.

"He lacked ambition, he lacked self-belief and confidence," he said. "His powers of recovery are terrible, he looked exhausted. I question Anthony Joshua's desire to be in that boxing ring anymore. I don't think AJ wants it anymore, he shouldn't be boxing. That performance was weak.

"What next for AJ? I don't even know. This could be see the last we see of Anthony Joshua. I just can't see a future for Anthony Joshua."

Froch's sentiment has also been echoed by promoter Bob Arum, who thinks Joshua's career is 'over' following the Dubois loss. However, Eddie Hearn believes that the heavyweight could have one to three more fights before he eventually hangs up the gloves for good.