On the 13th of January 2025, Tyson Fury announced his retirement from professional boxing, just weeks on from the second loss of his career in the rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. Fury's retirement came as a huge shock to the boxing world as at the time he announced it, he and his team were actively involved in finally getting a deal done to face Anthony Joshua which has been years in the making.

Given Fury's history of announcing his retirement and going back on his word many times, it is hard to know whether to take his words with a pinch of salt or to believe him as 'The Gypsy King' is one of the most unpredictable fighters in boxing history. Despite Fury's future in boxing being up in the air, 'AJ' is as motivated as ever to finally get the huge all-British clash over the line after years of talk and speculation.

Anthony Joshua Still Aiming For Tyson Fury Fight Despite Recent Retirement

'AJ' believes if the fight happens "there will be blood shed"