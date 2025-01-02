The way in which Anthony Joshua has been talking of late, it seems clear that he's aware of his age, how many fights he's had, and that, in 2025 and beyond, it's never been more important to make the most out of the time he has left in the sport of boxing.

The 35-year-old is an undeniable success story for British sport. After winning a silver medal at the World Amateur Championships in 2011, Joshua won gold at the 2012 Olympic Games in his hometown London, signed with Matchroom the following year, and headlined at the O2 Arena in London in his debut. In the next 11 years, he's been involved in some of the biggest fights of the modern era, typically is always in exciting bouts — win or lose, and is a two-time heavyweight world champion.

Anthony Joshua's pro boxing record (as of 02/01/2025) Fights 32 Wins 28 KOs 25 Losses 3 Draws 0

But, after four losses in his last 10 fights, to Andy Ruiz who he defeated in the rematch, to Oleksandr Usyk in back-to-back bouts in which he was competitive, and then Daniel Dubois in a fight he was battered from pillar to post. The loss to Dubois means he's far from a world title shot again, and must rebuild. With Tyson Fury's recent defeats to Usyk, it also seems like the time has never been better to book an all-Brit spectacle involving the old rivals.

Speaking to State House Correspondents during his visit of Nigeria, Joshua spoke about the time he has left in boxing, and whether he'll ever fight Fury.

Anthony Joshua Drops Retirement Hint

'Time is limited,' he said