Anthony Joshua is one of the biggest names on the boxing scene. The British heavyweight has had a fantastic career with several historic fights and memorable moments along the way. However, recent times have been more of a mixed bag for the 35-year-old.

After back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua went on a four-fight winning streak, knocking out Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou while also scoring victories over Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius. With the former heavyweight champion looking back to his best, anticipation was high ahead of his bout with Daniel Dubois in September at Wembley Stadium, where he looked to secure the world heavyweight championship for a third time.

However, Joshua's momentum was halted as he was brutally knocked out in the fifth round. He has not fought since his loss to Dubois and questions have been asked about who his next opponent will be.

Anthony Joshua's Next Fight

Only TWO fights interest AJ, according to his promoter