After suffering back-to-back losses against undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua seemed to be on an upward trajectory back to the top of the heavyweight division. The 35-year-old Brit put together four wins in a row following his losses to Usyk and secured himself a huge fight for the IBF heavyweight title against Daniel Dubois in front of a packed Wembley Stadium. Despite showing signs of his old self during that four-fight win streak, 'AJ' was devastatingly knocked out by Dubois in the fifth round.

After suffering such a devastating KO in what was an incredibly back-and-forth fight, many fans and analysts have questioned where Joshua can go from here and the latest person to voice their doubts over his future is Carl Froch.

Anthony Joshua "Finished" According to Carl Froch

Froch thinks 'AJ' will more than likely walk away from boxing

In an exclusive interview with Casino Apps, Carl Froch has revealed that he sees no way back to boxing for Anthony Joshua. The 47-year-old analyst and former super-middleweight champion has gone as far as to say that 'AJ' is "finished."

Speaking to Casino Apps, Froch said the following:

“I don't want to say AJ's finished and will never fight again, but I don't see the route back for him. I wish AJ was in a fit and strong enough position, physically and mentally, to say right, I'll fight Tyson Fury. But I just don't believe it. Not after that beating he took off Dubois. I think he's finished.”

Froch and Joshua have very publicly had an up-and-down relationship over the years, with 'AJ' often being unhappy with certain criticisms directed at him, however, Froch's latest comments may be his most brutal yet.

Joshua seemed to be getting his career back on track following a four-fight win streak where he defeated Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou, which saw him get scheduled for another huge Wembley showdown against fellow British heavyweight star Daniel Dubois. Many people backed 'AJ' going into the fight but he was rocked and dropped many times in the bout which led to him getting brutally put out by 'Dynamite' in the fifth round.

Froch's comments may be brutal, but a return to the ring for Joshua as well as a dream showdown against Tyson Fury does seem far-fetched at this point, given the damage he sustained in his last fight. Joshua vs Fury may well have been the next move if 'AJ' defeated Dubois, however, that fight now seems as far away as it has ever been.

Anthony Joshua's Professional Boxing Record (as of 22.11.24) 32 Fights 28 Wins 4 Losses By Knockout 25 2 By Decision 3 2