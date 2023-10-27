Highlights Anthony Joshua is ready to fight again, as he shows off his impressive physique in new photos, indicating a potential match-up with Deontay Wilder.

Anthony Joshua has posted a new photo alongside boxing coach Derrick James amid Deontay Wilder calling out the former two-time world heavyweight champion saying he is "ready to go."

Not many people had seen or heard from Anthony Joshua following his knockout victory against Robert Helenius back in August, but it seems the Brit is ready to go again, showing off his jacked physique in newly released photos.

Joshua posted the image where he is alongside his current boxing coach Derrick James; the same coach that has seen him to two consecutive victories following his two consecutive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk. It was these two defeats that led to Joshua dropping his long-time coach Rob McCracken and new-found coach Robert Garcia.

Following his four-day hiatus to a cave of infinite darkness, Joshua has clearly been re-energised and found a new lease of life, with the heavyweight seemingly ready to get back on the horse and fight again, with a match-up with Deontay Wilder looking more and more likely.

Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder

The Bronze Bomber Deontay Wilder took to Instagram to post a video of himself calling out Anthony Joshua. The American said in the clip that he is "doing everything" in his power to get the fight sorted, and that he is ready "right here, right now" to fight. He goes on to mention how it would be a "major disaster" for the pair to not make history together in the ring, and that he believes that Joshua is ready for the fight.

Whether or not Wilder believes Joshua is ready is one thing, but it is up to the camp of Joshua to decide when and where they want to fight. Clearly, considering he's back working with Derrick James, one would assume there is movement happening to get that fight sorted, and Joshua is getting ready for that, however, even if that is the case, a fight is still a while away from officially taking place.

Wilder and Joshua initially first had contact with one another in 2018 and 2019 when the pair were both champions, with an undisputed match-up set to take place, but talks kept collapsing and nothing came to fruition. Here we are, four years later and no championships later, yet the prospect of seeing these two step foot in the ring is still as exciting as it was before.

The match-up was set to take place in Saudi Arabia during the month of December, but the powers that be decided to have Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk take place there instead, so now the door is wide open again for this fight with regard to when and where. Eddie Hearn has mentioned a February or March date for the fight, but a location is undecided.

With both Wilder's and Joshua's last fights being KO victories against Robert Helenius, the pair will both set themselves the goal of being each other's next fight. The difference, however, is that Joshua would be coming off the back of a 2-0 year for 2023, whereas, Wilder hasn't fought since October 2022.

Image: Anthony Joshua's current physique

Eddie Hearn alluded to this ring rust when mentioning that Wilder hadn't fought in a year, and that it was only a 40-second fight at that. Hearn also went on to say that a "fight for the IBF world title vs Filip Hrgovic/Otto Wallin" is potentially on the cards for Joshua too.

Who knows if that time away plays into Wilder's hands, he may be more unpredictable and better than ever, or he could face some serious ring rust, however, one thing is for certain and that is with Anthony Joshua back looking more jacked than ever, a potential fight between the pair needs to happen sooner rather than later.