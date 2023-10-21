Highlights Anthony Joshua has spent four days in a darkness retreat to strengthen his mind and improve decision-making, a practice also used by other athletes.

Joshua was completely isolated during the retreat, with no social interaction and only food slid through a door on a tray.

After back-to-back defeats, Joshua is hoping the retreat will help him regain his position at the top of the heavyweight division and improve discipline and decision-making in future fights.

Former two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has spent four days alone in a £2,000 darkness retreat with no light. Joshua has been on his own in a complete pitch dark room for the last four days after entering the retreat on Monday evening and leaving on Friday night.

The style of retreat can be used to strengthen the mind or to help decision-making, and has been used by other high profile athletes such as the New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

AJ started the concept with a friend but was kept separate throughout the duration of the retreat as the boxing star was without social interaction for four full days. The Watford man has been fed food which was slid through the door on a tray without any communication.

Before entering onto the retreat, Joshua posted a message on social media: "Myself and [my friend] are about to embrace the darkness and solitude for four days (separate rooms). Isolated with nothing to do except relax and clear the mind while being immersed in infinite darkness."

Anthony Joshua's boxing career so far

Joshua has enjoyed a hugely successful career in boxing. To accompany his status as a two-time world champion, the Brit also won gold at his home Olympics in 2012 at the age of just 22, before he turned pro a year later. But, since his loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019, many people have questioned AJ's mental fortitude as his boxing style has also changed from being aggressive to more calculated.

He previously admitted that, when talking to Men's Health, he thought boxing was 'all physical', but he is seemingly now focusing on the mental side of being a top athlete after hiring a psychologist and his inclusion in this retreat.

Although he was facing the prospect of being alone for four days, Joshua claimed he wouldn't be bored: "No, because there is so much stored in the subconscious. What’s the worst that can happen? The worst is death so if it doesn’t do that, all good. I said to them I was a bit scared and he said that’s a good thing... By October 20, I will be one of the coolest people, coming out after sitting for four days in the dark."

Anthony Joshua's next fight

After suffering back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk last year - losing his world titles in the process - the 34-year-old is looking to reclaim his spot at the top of the heavyweight division with a possible fight with Deontay Wilder being touted for sometime next year. He will be hoping the retreat has a positive impact in helping strengthen his discipline and decision-making at key times in fights when inside the ring.

After knocking out Robert Helenius back in August, fans are hoping Joshua will face-off against a big name in his next fight after negotiations with Wilder, for a fight this year, broke down.