Jake Paul recently called out Anthony Joshua on his podcast, giving three reasons as to why he thinks he would beat him in a fight, but we needn’t look past a video game simulation to see how the possible contest would likely go.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer most recently fought Mike Tyson in a highly controversial bout which saw him beat the 58-year-old on points to take his professional record to 11 wins in 12 fights, with his only loss coming against Tommy Fury.

Joshua, meanwhile, the former unified heavyweight champion, is coming off a devastating knockout loss of his own to the IBF champion Daniel Dubois at Wembley in September last year.

Paul is seeking to take advantage of this situation, it would seem, addressing Joshua and a potential fight with him on his ‘BS w/ Jake Paul’ podcast.

“I know my boundaries. I want to fight Anthony Joshua because I know that I will f****** beat Anthony Joshua’s a**. He doesn’t have a chin, and he has no skill, and he’s stiff. And I love you, Anthony. We’re friends, all this s***, but I want to fight you.”

Paul also posted a picture of himself seemingly on the phone to Joshua with the caption “2026.”

Joshua appeared to respond to this call out on his own social media, posting a screenshot of this alleged phone call with the 28-year-old, with the same caption, “2026.”

Although this fight is a fantasy, this did not stop a somewhat prescient fan from setting up a simulation fight between the two on the ‘Fight Night Champion’ video game over three years ago, which tells us all we need to know about how a showdown between these two would go.

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua's professional boxing records (as of 21/03/25) Jake Paul Anthony Joshua Fights 12 32 Wins 11 (7 KOs) 28 (25 KOs) Losses 1 4

Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul Simulated

The simulation ends in the fourth round

The simulation demonstrates the significant height and weight advantage Joshua would have, which in real life is five inches and over 25 pounds. The fight lasted four of the scheduled six rounds and the dwarfed YouTube star was dropped three times before being finally knocked out on the fourth time of asking.

This is, however, much more generous than the chance experienced voices in boxing have given Paul.