The win came as Joshua rediscovered his old form under new trainer Ben Davison.

Ngannou, coming off a close fight with Tyson Fury, was unable to withstand Joshua's assault.

British boxing star Anthony Joshua sensationally knocked out former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in their highly-anticipated bout in Saudi Arabia.

'AJ' came into the bout off the back of a win against Otto Wallin back in December. The 34-year-old was at a crossroads following his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in 2022 but has seemingly rediscovered his old form under new trainer Ben Davison.

Following wins against Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius and Wallin, the Brit faced a tough test in Ngannou as he aimed to get back in with another crack at the heavyweight title. As for Ngannou, the Cameroon-born fighter shocked the world with his performance against Tyson Fury - narrowly losing a razor thin decision.

With Fury in the crowd, Joshua was eager to impress, and boy did he. Ngannou started the fight well but then switched to southpaw and got caught with a right hand straight through the middle as the Brit secured a 10-8 round.

The former heavyweight champion came out guns blazing in the second. A left-right combination knocked Ngannou down again and looked unsteady as he got back up on his feet. Moments later, 'AJ" went in for the finish and landed a devastating right hand to topple the former MMA star.

