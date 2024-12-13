The hotly-anticipated rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is just around the corner, with the Gypsy King looking to avenge a heartbreaking loss to his rival earlier this year.

Usyk defeated Fury in Riyadh to hand him his first-ever professional defeat, and became the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 in the process. The WBC, WBA, and WBO belts will all be on the line this time round, with Usyk relinquishing the IBF title shortly after beating Fury. That title is now held by Daniel Dubois, who was upgraded from interim champion and will defend that title in February against Joseph Parker.

The rematch is set for the 21st of December, and Lewis, along with other top names in the boxing scene, have been giving their predictions about who will come out on top this time.

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's pro boxing records (as of 13/12/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 Losses 0 1 Draws 0 1

Lennox Lewis & Anthony Joshua Both Back Oleksandr Usyk

Lennox Lewis

Lewis, with 41 wins from 44 fights, and despite initially throwing his support behind Fury, is now under the impression that Usyk is on the top of his game and will be hard to stop.

Lewis told Droeks On Boxing: "Well, I cannot go against Usyk. He has proven himself time and time again, and he is still undefeated. It really comes down to who boxes the best. Who's smart in the ring? I didn't think Tyson Fury was smart in the first fight. I think he played around a little bit too much, and allowed Usyk to really pile up the points. Usyk is a difficult opponent. He moves all the time, he's always throwing punches, he's in great shape, and that's hard to beat."

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua, who was ringside for the first fight in May, can tell you first hand what it is like to be in the ring with Usyk, having lost to him twice. He also believes the Ukrainian will come out on top once again. He told Queensberry Promotions: "I think it's going to be a tough fight early on, and then I feel like Usyk will edge it again. He's a class operator, so I think Usyk's one of the best out there. That's why I think he will win."

Other Fighters Have Their Say

Derek Chisora, Carl Frampton, and Amir Khan have all cast their picks

Another British fighter who isn't backing Fury to win is Derek Chisora. He has been in the ring with both men, losing on a total of four occasions (including a trilogy with Fury). He said: “[Usyk] is still the same, bro. It’s gonna be a good fight, we’re gonna see a little bit of difference, but you have to understand: Tyson will come a little bit different, but Usyk will come a little bit different [as well]. But as the scales hit right now, my money’s still edging on Usyk.”

Close

Someone who is backing Fury, however, is another former world champion, Carl Frampton, as he said: “I fancy Fury. My mind hasn’t really swayed from start to finish, which is strange in a fight of this magnitude; I’ve been saying Fury from the start. I think Fury is in the zone now, he’s serious, he’s ready to fight. Both guys seem to be very, very confident. Both, I think, know it’s going to be a difficult fight.”

Amir Khan similarly backed Fury to right his wrong from May, with