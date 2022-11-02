Highlights Anthony Joshua opens up about the toll his losses to Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk took on his mental health.

Joshua emphasizes the importance of continuing to push forward and not letting his mental health determine his success.

Anthony Joshua has explained how the second loss to Oleksandr Usyk has impacted his mental health. Over the course of the last few years, it’s safe to say Anthony Joshua has had some ups and downs. In addition to being a former world heavyweight champion and one of the most popular British boxers in history, Joshua has also been beaten by two different opponents - Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk.

While he was able to avenge the loss to Ruiz, the same can’t be said for Usyk as the Ukrainian sensation defeated Joshua in their Jeddah rematch back in August. AJ fought well and put in a much improved performance under the stewardship of trainer Robert Garcia, but it just wasn’t enough to overcome the size of the task that was in front of him.

Anthony Joshua's defeats to Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua record: 26-3 (23 KOs)

Joshua's first defeat came in the most incredible of fashions, having taken on late replacement Andy Ruiz Jr on his US debut after planned opponent Jarrell Miller failed drug tests. And incredible, he was floored several times in a stoppage defeat despite scoring the first knockdown of his own, but was able to get his revenge in the first of his mega-money Middle East appearances for their rematch.

After regaining his titles, Joshua was presented with a tricky mandatory defence against Oleksandr Usyk who stepped up as an undisputed cruiserweight champion. And he caused a huge shock on UK soil boxing comfortably to a unanimous decision win, with Joshua facing heavy criticism for adopting a 'gun-shy' approach and failing to land any significant power punches on his Ukrainian rival.

A second meeting was contractually arranged for AJ to get his revenge and he ditched long-term trainer Robert McCracken in favour of a link-up with Robert Garcia. But it failed to pay off, as he suffered another points defeat albeit the margin was more narrow and he threatened to force a stoppage of his own earlier in the fight. The cracks began to show in Joshua's iron-like persona as he became emotional as he fell further away from the titles than ever before.

Anthony Joshua speaks out on mental health challenges

Anthony Joshua's candid interview on Oleksandr Usyk loss

Things are much different now for Joshua, who is rebuilding under the dual training partnership of US-based Derrick James and Ben Davison as he looks to return to the world titles step-by-step. But after suffering three defeats, Joshua explained exactly how they took a toll on his mental health, in particular after his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

He first went on an uncharacteristic rant to the microphone following his split decision loss, before breaking down in tears in the post-fight press conference while addressing the media.

“You saw after my last fight. I swear to you, [it] just tore me apart. I had so much riding on it for me, the British fans, the undisputed fight. It just really tore me apart, so from a mental capacity, my close ones are telling me you should rest mentally. Physically I’m down to ride. I’m a warrior. I like this game, I like competing, but on a mental aspect I think people are really seeing that this means a lot. “Even if I’m not fighting I see my name getting called out everyday. So, it’s the mental pressure that’s being AJ as well. And obviously holding up a reputation as well. These types of things go hand in hand. It’s tough, man.”

He then continued to the BBC:

"The minute you give up is the minute your mental health wins. You've just got to keep on going. I couldn't stop. It's a pleasure to be able to stop because of the problems you have in life. You don't really have time to deal with your mental health at the time - you just have them quiet moments and outbursts where you just go crazy."

Anthony Joshua's two wins after changes

Joshua decided to base himself in the USA going forward as he linked up with Errol Spence's trainer James and decided to rebuild first facing Jermaine Franklin in a heavyweight return back on British shores. He failed to impress on his comeback fight, labouring to a points win despite perfectly putting together a conservative and more technically-sound gameplan to get the win.

'AJ' looked to then be thrust into a huge clash as a rematch with British rival Dillian Whyte was announced and on paper it seemed to be a difficult challenge to revive Joshua. However, Whyte failed a drugs test, and he was instead put in against short notice replacement Robert Helenius, who Deontay Wilder had just knocked out cold in the first round.

Helenius was again outclassed and left flat on the canvas but Joshua methodically worked through several rounds and then found his breakthrough. He once again faced some criticism for his performance, but it was two crucial wins that reignited some confidence in the Briton who has certainly had a big year and will fight for a third time in 2023.

Anthony Joshua's next fight with Otto Wallin

Joshua is now set to fight for a final time in an extremely active year when he takes on Otto Wallin as part of a huge 'Day of Reckoning' card which also features his rival Deontay Wilder. The former two-time champion will take on the tough test this time being trained by Tyson Fury's ex-trainer Ben Davison, who was also in charge for the Gypsy King's battle against the Swedish heavyweight.

Wallin has just one defeat to his name against Fury nonetheless, but will no doubt be a tough examination of Joshua's credentials given his previous issues with fighters who compete in a southpaw stance. He comes into the contest on the back of a big win over Murat Gassiev, and will know that a win could derail some big fights down the line which the Middle East are lining up.

The British fighter knows that a win will give him another timely ranking boost ahead of a big 2024, where he will look to put himself in the best possible position to challenge the winner of Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed titles. A loss could be a blow that could go as far as sending him into an early retirement, particularly as it would be his fourth defeat and could derail plans to fight Deontay Wilder.

Anthony Joshua agrees terms with Deontay Wilder

Ever since Saudi Arabia has taken a leadership role in matchmaking the leaders of the heavyweight division, a fight between Joshua and Wilder has been firmly on the cards for the first time since their undisputed fight collapsed several years ago. Talks have been on the table ever since, with the Middle East first looking to stump up the money via promoter Skills Challenge, but interest was dropped with Fury's clash against Usyk prioritised.

However, new interest was formed as Wilder and Joshua signed on the dotted line for their own separate fights, including Wilder's meeting with Joseph Parker. It was touted that the pair met themselves on the December 23 date, but both fighters will want to be at their maximum potential to accept the challenge.

Framework for a deal, which is set to be for two fights, has been advancing nicely in the background of preparations for this event. And it has been reported by Dan Rafael this week, that the pair have already reached an agreement over a clash with the first set for March 2024 providing they both pick up crucial wins to round off the year.

