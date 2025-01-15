Eddie Hearn has announced that Anthony Joshua still has several fight options even if Tyson Fury has truly retired from the sport. Joshua and Fury seemed destined to clash at some point in their glittering careers as they both battled at the top of the heavyweight division. However, the Gypsy King's fifth retirement has thrown the mega fight into doubt.

Despite this damaging news, Hearn has revealed that Joshua still has plenty of options as he aims to become heavyweight champion once more. Those options include; Martin Bakole, Dillian Whyte, Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang, Agit Kabayel, Daniel Dubois, and Joseph Parker.