Highlights Tony Bellew has made his prediction for Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois.

The fight hasn't been made, as of yet, but it's heavily believed that that will be the next fight in the heavyweight division, taking place at Wembley Stadium in September.

Bellew believes if the fight does go ahead, it will be a quick night for AJ.

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois are currently in talks for a heavyweight clash at Wembley Stadium on the 21st of September. The fight is not officially confirmed as of writing this article, but it is aimed to be a part of the Riyadh Season Card later this year.

Ahead of the proposed bout, former WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew has weighed in on how the fight will play out. Speaking to Lucky Block Casino, Bellew outlined how he thought Dubois might struggle against Joshua. He did, however, give Dubois credit in a number of different areas, including stating he would never question his "resilience and mental fortitude."

Tony Bellew Predicts Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois

Bellew backs AJ to get the job done VERY early

When asked would Anthony Joshua have a reason to worry about Dubois, Bellow responded: "Of course. He [Dubois] can punch. He can punch."

However, Bellew's concerns for Dubois came via his defensive holes. Referencing his last bout versus Filip Hrgovic, the Evertonian doesn't feel that a similar defensive performance would have good results against Joshua: "You see them right hands he took off Filip Hrgovic? He'll get away with two of them against Joshua, not 50. Filip Hrgovic nailed him, nailed him, nailed him."

Throughout the discussion, Tony Bellew did show a lot of respect for the talents of Dubois. However, he feels as if the IBF interim world heavyweight champion is just shy of the elite of the division.

"Daniel Dubois will beat anyone outside of Fury, AJ, and Usyk. I won't doubt him again, unless he's against them three."

Tony Bellew said in his discussion that he sees "no other outcome" than a dominant and quick win for Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium. Despite giving plenty of credit to Dubois' attributes and strengths, Joshua is just too strong of an athlete in Bellew's eyes.

"AJ is a freak. AJ is the best athlete the heavyweight division has probably had as an athletic specimen. If you could put AJ, as an athletic specimen, put him in a 100-meter race, lifting weights, to how far he can jump, I promise you, he will win the lot."

Bellew also expressed his opinion that "everything that Daniel Dubois is good at, AJ is a bit better at. And, he also has a defense." Ultimately, Bellew feels that the fight between Dubois and Joshua will not enter the third round.

"If that fight gets made, it's over in two rounds."

Daniel Dubois & Anthony Joshua's Recent Form

Both men have bounced back from losses to Oleksandr Usyk

Should the fight be made, both men would come into the bout in relatively good form. Dubois would go into the bout as the IBF interim world heavyweight champion after a TKO victory over Filip Hrgovic in early June, his second consecutive win. Meanwhile, Joshua goes into the potential bout with four wins in a row. His most recent victory was a knockout victory over former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Riyadh.

The last time either fighter lost in the ring was against Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua lost twice to the Ukrainian in 2021 and 2022 respectively, while Dubois suffered defeat in Poland last August.