Anthony Joshua's return to the boxing ring looks to be finally on the cards with a fight against Martin Bakole, after the latter's promoter, Ben Shalom, claimed that the fight is "done."

After hopes of a dream fight with fellow Brit Tyson Fury were dashed by the Gypsy King's retirement, AJ's return to world championship contention looks like it will start with a summer bout in Bakole's home country, the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Shalom revealed the plan to talkSPORT while at one of his other fighters' matches, Adam Aziz, who beat Sergey Lipinets at Wembley Arena to claim the vacant IBO super lightweight belt, while giving a bold claim of confidence in his fighter.

"It's done. I'm hearing he's signed and we're off to the Congo. The number one heavyweight in the world."

The man of attention, Bakole, was also in attendance at the Aziz-Lipnets bout, and confirmed the prospect of the AJ fight in his nation, one that he is already training hard for.

"Outside the ring I keep working hard because my fight against him in Africa is a big fight. I think it will happen in the Congo... we need to fight in the same stadium and I think it's going to be in Congo. I think it will [happen in the summer] because they want us to fight in Africa."

Anthony Joshua & Martin Bakole's professional boxing records (as of 03/02/25) Anthony Joshua Martin Bakole Fights 32 22 Wins 28 21 Losses 4 1

Anthony Joshua & Martin Bakole's Professional Boxing Careers

Both heavyweights are searching for their next big win