Leaked footage of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk reacting live to Joseph Parker's brutal second-round knockout win over Martin Bakole has gone viral on social media.

Parker was originally supposed to fight Daniel Dubois, and the two resurgent heavyweights had generated excitement for their participation in the Riyadh Season event that took place on the 22nd of February, with Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev in the main event. Dubois, though, withdrew citing illness, which was an absence that left organizers scrambling for a late-replacement opponent. The fighter who boxing financier Turki Alalshikh drafted in, Bakole, ensured there was no hype lost as the heavyweight, in his last fight, halted the ascendance of Jared Anderson by thumping him into smithereens last summer.

Joshua, who defeated Parker in 2018, and Usyk, the unified heavyweight champion, watched with interest from ringside as Parker beat Bakole down and out for good.

Oleksandr Usyk & Anthony Joshua Watched The Fight Together

Former rivals reacted like they were still excitable teenage fans of the sport