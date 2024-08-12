Highlights Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are set for a December rematch in Saudi Arabia after their epic split decision battle in May.

Anthony Joshua predicts Usyk will edge out Fury again, praising Usyk as a "class operator" in their upcoming rematch.

Joshua teases a potential fight against Fury in 2025 in London if both are successful in their upcoming bouts.

Following their epic showdown for the undisputed heavyweight title back in May, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are already scheduled to rematch this December in another huge bout in Saudi Arabia.

The Ukrainian, Usyk, became the first undisputed heavyweight champion in boxing in 25 years back when he defeated the Brit, Fury via split decision in an epic, back-and-forth encounter.

Anthony Joshua, who will want fights against both men in the future, has weighed in on the rematch between the two heavyweight superstars and has also given his prediction.

Anthony Joshua Predicts Usyk vs Fury 2

AJ has predicted the rematch between two of his former opponents

Anthony Joshua has given his opinion on the upcoming, huge rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury. Joshua, who on his newly found resurgence at the top of heavyweight boxing will still be looking for future opportunities to take on both Usyk and Fury, has given his prediction on who will come out victorious in the highly anticipated rematch which will take place this December in Saudi Arabia

In an interview with Queensberry Promotions, Joshua said the following:

"I think it’s going to be a tough fight early on and then I feel like Usyk will edge it again."

As AJ alluded to, in the first fight between Usyk and Fury, the Brit had a lot of success in the early rounds, imposing his huge size and physicality advantage on the Ukrainian, which is something Fury failed to do in the later rounds which subsequently lost him the fight.

'The Gypsy King' looked to be pulling away to victory, racking up rounds mid-way through the fight, but a late comeback from Usyk which involved a huge power shot which landed perfectly on Fury's chin in the ninth round, got him right back into the fight and led him to victory via split decision.

Also in his interview with Queensberry Promotions, Joshua labelled Usyk a "class operator" and that is why he thinks he will go 2-0 against Fury.

"He’s a class operator and I feel like Usyk’s one of the best out there. That’s why I think he’ll win.”

As of right now, Joshua is the only person to have ever faced off against Usyk in a professional bout twice, so you would imagine he knows more about him than most and his opinion and prediction holds a lot of value.

Anthony Joshua Teases Fight Against Tyson Fury In 2025

Joshua and Fury have been in negotiations to fight multiple times but are still yet to share the squared circle

Despite in previous years, Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury being the biggest and most logical fight to make in the heavyweight division, due to typical boxing politics, the fight is still yet to happen. However, Joshua has teased that a potential fight against Fury could take place next year in London if he is successful against Daniel Dubois and Fury is victorious in his rematch against Usyk.

"But he’s got his hands full and so have I. Let’s both do our jobs and we’ll see a positive 2025 I’m sure of it because we know that the people that are listening want to make good things happen. So potentially we might see Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury enter into a ring in collaboration with Riyadh Season, here in London. But let’s get focused on Daniel, that’s our main objective and we’ll see what happens there.”

As Joshua admitted, his main focus is currently on his huge Wembley showdown against Daniel Dubois next month and the bout is also dependant on Fury's success against Usyk this winter.