Anthony Joshua is hitting as hard as 'a car crashing at 100mph' ahead of his fight with Daniel Dubois later this month. That's according to former super-middleweight world champion Billy Joe Saunders, who recently watched 'AJ' in training.

Saunders knows plenty about elite heavyweights, having worked alongside his pal Tyson Fury on multiple occasions, and he predicts that Dubois could be in for a tough night at Wembley Stadium on the 21st of September.

Since dropping a pair of decision losses to Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua has put together a four-fight win streak that has seen him defeat the likes of Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin and Francis NGannou. All those wins have come under the guidance of Saunders' former trainer Ben Davison and Billy Joe couldn't hide how impressed he was with the Watford-born heavyweight while speaking to Box Nation.

Billy Joe Saunders on Anthony Joshua's 'Scary, Scary Power'

Ex-world champion claims there is 'no way' that the fight with Dubois goes the distance

"I watched AJ recently up close training in the Ben Davison camp, I pop in there now and then just to have a look," said Saunders. "Watching AJ, it seems to me that he has a new lease of life. He seems like he's reborn again, he's believing.

"He's going to be a very, very dangerous opponent for anybody in the heavyweight division, in my opinion. Up close, watching him throw a right hand it was scary, scary power it's like a car doing 100mph into a wall. He's hitting the pads with so much force."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With 25 knockouts in his 28 wins, Joshua has an impressive 89.29% KO ratio. However, Dubois boasts a 95% KO rate, having scored stoppages in 20 of his 21 victories.

Saunders sees no possible way that the Wembley Stadium showdown goes the distance and suggested that an error-prone Dubois may struggle to keep up with his more seasoned opponent.

Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois' pro boxing records (as of 06/09/24) Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Fights 31 23 Wins 28 21 Losses 3 2

"Someone's getting knocked out, it definitely ain't going the distance, someone's definitely getting knocked out. With all due respect to Dubois, who is a dangerous guy, he makes mistakes and he is not a difficult fighter to work out. What he does have - he's very strong and he can punch and he's physically a problem. But he makes a lot of mistakes."

Joshua knows that there is no room for slip ups as he challenges Dubois. Defeat would almost certainly end all hope of a crack at redemption against Usyk or of the long-awaited all-British showdown with Tyson Fury.

Saunders believes that 'AJ' recognises the importance of a dominant victory and has predicted that he will get the job done and move on to some career-defining bouts next year.

"I think the momentum from an AJ win in style would take him into a massive 2025 which funnily enough could be the defining moment of his career." Anything other than a Joshua win will likely leave him with a lot of thinking to do about his future. However, if he is successful in eye-catching fashion, then the heavyweight division will - once again - be one of the most exciting weight classes in all of boxing.