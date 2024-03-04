Highlights Joshua ranks seven fighters from throughout heavyweight history in his 'GOAT' tier.

Current champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk miss out on top billing.

AJ grants favourable slot to upcoming opponent Francis Ngannou.

With just days to go until his highly-anticipated showdown against Francis Ngannou, Anthony Joshua has ranked the greatest fighters in the history of the heavyweight division. Surprisingly, though, he has included just one active name in the top tier of his list - and it's not one that fans would expect.

As part of an interview with Queensberry Promotions ahead of his bout with the former UFC heavyweight champion, AJ was asked to place various heavyweights from both past and present into a Tiermaker featuring categories ranging from 'GOAT' to 'Sparring Partner'. In terms of professional boxing experience, Ngannou was the biggest novice of the names mentioned, with his only fight in the paid ranks coming against Tyson Fury last October.

However, the heavy-handed Cameroonian made the most of his opportunity on that occasion, flooring 'The Gypsy King' with a big left hook, before narrowly losing out on the scorecards. Joshua, though, clearly saw enough from Ngannou over those 10 rounds to be impressed by his potential as the Brit placed his upcoming opponent in the 'World Level' tier - alongside his bitter rival Dillian Whyte, former two-weight world champion David Haye and Daniel Dubois.

Joshua fails to rank either Fury or Usyk as part of his 'GOAT' tier

Both reigning world heavyweight champions miss out on top billing

A win over Ngannou at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday evening would see the 34-year-old stake his claim for an eventual shot at the winner of the heavyweight unification clash between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday, 18th May. While both men might be on top of the division at present, Joshua refused to rank either at the very top of his list - instead opting to name them in the 'Champion' tier, alongside himself, Frank Bruno, Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder.

In total, just seven of the 23 heavyweight stars ranked made it into the 'GOAT' tier. Among those considered to be the division's greatest by Joshua were the likes of Muhammad Ali, Evander Holyfield, Wladimir Klitschko, Lennox Lewis, Rocky Marciano and Mike Tyson. While few fans would likely take issue with those legendary names being placed so highly, the tongue-in-cheek inclusion of Derek Chisora is certainly one of the more controversial calls on the list.

Related Why Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou is on Friday instead of Saturday There's a very good reason why Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou is NOT happening on a Saturday, and is happening on a Friday.

"Is this talent or friendship?" Joshua joked when the name of his close pal and former sparring partner was mentioned. "Put him as the GOAT!" You can check out AJ's full rankings in the clip below.

Video: Anthony Joshua ranks the greatest heavyweights in boxing history

AJ v Ngannou kicks off a huge few months for the heavyweight division

Boxing hasn't had an undisputed heavyweight champion for more than 20 years

All joking aside, the winner of Fury vs Usyk will take a giant leap towards securing their status as one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time in just a few short months. Barring unforeseen circumstances - or a draw - an undisputed heavyweight champion will be crowned for the first time since Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield back in 1999.

However, there won't be much time for the victor to celebrate their accomplishments. Joshua and Ngannou are among a host of contenders who will be intent on challenging for heavyweight glory at the earliest possible opportunity. A decisive win is a must for both men this Friday if they are to keep that dream alive.