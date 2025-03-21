Including the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Conor McGregor, and Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul has called out many huge names in the combat sports world since his venture into boxing began in 2020, but on Thursday the 20th of March 2025, the Problem Child made arguably his most daring and risky call-out yet.

During a newly released episode of his podcast, BS w/ Jake Paul, the social media sensation claimed he "will f****** beat Anthony Joshua's ass," and laid down a challenge to the British heavyweight star.

As is the case most of the time with a lot of the social media star's call-outs, nobody in the boxing world really expects a fight with AJ to take place following Paul's call-out However, Matchroom Boxing boss, Eddie Hearn, who has been Joshua's promoter for many years, has revealed exactly how his fighter reacted to being challenged by Paul and his answer may shock you.

Eddie Hearn Reveals Anthony Joshua Is Open to Fighting Jake Paul

Hearn has revealed Joshua responded by saying "Why not?" when asked if he would fight Paul