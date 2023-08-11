Conor McGregor has bestowed former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua with a gift to enjoy after his return to the ring against Robert Helenius this weekend.

AJ’s highly-anticipated rematch with Dillian Whyte was scheduled to take place on Saturday, but it was reported that the latter had failed a drug test due to ‘adverse analytical findings’ last weekend, throwing the entire card into absolute jeopardy. Eddie Hearn confirmed this information had reached him via email from VADA at 12:07am six days ago, leaving him and his team scrambling to find someone to step up to the 33-year-old Joshua.

Whyte released a statement following the news and was said to be ‘shocked and devastated,’ even saying he was disappointed that his fight with Joshua was called off before he could prove his innocence and said he had never taken the substance he tested positive for.

Robert Helenius steps in last minute to fight Anthony Joshua

Fortunately for us fight fans around the world, Robert Helenius has stepped up to the plate on short notice and will now go head-to-head with Joshua at the O2 Arena tomorrow night.

Coming into this upcoming bout, Joshua’s professional record currently stands at 25-3 after he defeated Jermaine Franklin by unanimous decision in the very same arena earlier this year in April. The three losses, of course, come at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk, with the latter defeating AJ on two separate occasions.

Meanwhile, Helenius’ record currently reads 32-4 having fought and beat Mika Mielonen via a third-round TKO just six days ago. No, seriously, the Finnish boxer was fighting this past Saturday, although he picked up hardly any damage on his way to the routine victory. Before said win, he was knocked out in the first round by Deontay Wilder in October last year. His other losses have come against Gerald Washington, Whyte, and Johann Duhaupas.

Both men are heavy hitters, and it’s crazy to think that The Nordic Nightmare will be taking to the ring twice in the space of a week to square off against the Watford native.

Conor McGregor gifts Anthony Joshua a present before fight

Naturally, with Joshua’s fights comes massive celebrity attention. His fights can draw all sorts of A-listers to watch him do his thing inside the ring, and it seems this weekend will be no different, even if it isn't the fight we were all expecting and hoping for.

AJ seems to be forming a new and prosperous friendship with another man in the world of combat sports who has plied his trade inside UFC’s infamous Octagon. That’s right, Joshua is beginning to become friends with the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor, who will attending the fight to watch AJ take to the ring once more.

To give the 33-year-old the added incentive to celebrate a victory after the fight before it’s even taken place, McGregor gifted Joshua a set of his branded stout beers titled ‘Forged.’

The Irishman then went on to praise Joshua on Twitter: “This man @anthonyjoshua is the definition of class, quality, and loyalty! What him and @EddieHearn have built is just absolute magic! I cannot wait to witness AJ Powerhouse do work this weekend and live from ringside! Wow! Honored! Let’s go! @ForgedStout @MatchroomBoxing."

With all that being said, will AJ be able to celebrate with McGregor’s stouts after the bout following a vital win for his career, or will The Nordic Nightmare make sure that Joshua will have to save them for a rainy day?