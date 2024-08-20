Anthony Joshua has been sent a warning that he could be shaken to his “absolute core” when he faces off against Daniel Dubois at Wembley next month. The British fighters are due to clash on the 21st of September for the IBF heavyweight title, with the winner lined up to face the victor of the rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

A bout of this magnitude between two of Britain’s premier boxers always draws interest, and Johnny Fisher, Dubois’ former sparring partner, has given his verdict. Speaking to Seconds Out, Fisher predicted a close contest, saying: "[I am] definitely [favouring] Anthony Joshua, but not by the margin that people expect. I reckon it is like a 55/60 to a 40/45 split in favour of Anthony Joshua."

Fisher then outlined what Joshua could expect from the 26-year-old, having had first-hand experience of his ability: "Dubois can seriously whack, I have sparred him loads, his right-hand can shake to your absolute core. I remember when I got hit by one, it was like an electric shock going through my body. The jab of Dubois as well, it’s like a right hand.

"Although I can’t speak about sparring Anthony Joshua, I know that Dubois ain’t no joke and coming off of great wins over Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic, who had been the bogeyman for the last two/three years, to deal with him [is impressive]”

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois

Dubois is the defending IBF world champion after Oleksandr Usyk vacated the belt in June despite beating him in a controversial fight in August last year. The Brit floored his Ukrainian opponent, but the referee deemed the punch to be a low blow before the former eventually lost via stoppage in the ninth round.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Only one of Daniel Dubois' 23 professional fights has gone the distance.

“Dynamite” is aiming to clinch the win that will make him a “legit” world champion when he faces Joshua, ideally via stoppage. He told Sky Sports: "I'm the underdog because I have to prove myself and beating him and winning this next fight will set me up as a legit champion. I'm raring to go. This is everything. The big opportunity. Win by any means necessary, but a stoppage is definitely what I'm after. A good stoppage and a statement victory, that's what I'm all about. Very confident, very sure and happy and ready to do the business. I'm just raring to go."

AJ and Dubois heading into the fight in good form

Joshua, meanwhile, heads into the contest on a four-fight win streak, with three stoppages in his last three bouts following victories over Francis Ngannou, Otto Wallin, and Robert Helenius. The Watford-native also has the confidence of being a two-time world champion.

Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois' pro boxing records (as of 20/08/24) Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Fights 31 23 Wins 28 21 Losses 3 2

Dubois is in good form himself, however, and as Fisher referenced, claimed triumph in his last two fights against Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic. The pair have 45 knockouts between them in their careers, with Dubois winning 21 of 23 fights, and Joshua coming out on top in 28 of his 31 fights.

A close contest looks to be on the cards, with Dubois looking to claim the IBF heavyweight title out right, and Joshua aiming to win the belt for a third time.