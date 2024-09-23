Anthony Joshua has taken to social media for the first time since his devastating defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night. Having failed in his bid to win the world heavyweight championship for a third time, there has been plenty of speculation about his boxing future in the hours following the bout.

IBF Heavyweight Champion Dubois produced a career-best performance to shatter AJ's four-fight win streak, knocking his opponent down on multiple occasions, before closing the show with a perfectly-timed counter right hook. Joshua was left face down on the canvas, with his ambitions of facing Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title in tatters.

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois punch stats Fighter Total punches Total jabs Power punches Anthony Joshua 32/117 18/82 14/35 27.4% 22% 40% Daniel Dubois 79/196 30/100 49/96 40.3% 30% 51%

In a video posted to all of his main social accounts on Monday, the 34-year-old assured fans that he was feeling positive despite the first genuine knockout loss of his 32-fight career.

"We came up short, but we've got to look at all the positives," he began. That's the mindset, that's the perspective that we have to have. A positive one, always. Look at what we've achieved in the space of 11 years, its phenomenal... What a rollercoaster journey."

Anthony Joshua Vows to Fight on Despite Daniel Dubois Defeat

The Matchroom star shut down any talk of retirement

Addressing his fighting future, Joshua insisted that "it [his career] isn't done yet" as he put a philosophical spin on the events of Saturday night.

"You know what the problem is, it's far from over yet. We've done it once, we've done it twice and doing it a third time hasn't been easy, but it's something I can achieve, it's about making the right steps forward, working hard and improving."

The Londoner then appeared to take a swipe at those who have been suggesting he should hang up his gloves. He continued: "It's got to come from the heart more than anything. It can't come from any external voices or influences; it's got to come from the heart."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Following Saturday's defeat, Joshua has now lost four of his last 10 fights.

Joshua ended his message, which appeared to have been shot on Sunday, by thanking his fans for their support. "It's only been a day but when I sit back and think, I know I've got a lot of heart. Thanks for your support, thanks for being on this rollercoaster journey with me."

Joshua's Next Opponent Remains Unclear After Dubois KO

Now that Joshua has confirmed that he won't be retiring, it is the job of his promoter, Eddie Hearn, to come up with an opponent for his eventual return to action. Speaking after the Dubois fight, the Matchroom boss indicated that there was a rematch clause in the contract that would allow Joshua the chance to avenge his defeat.

However, this is something that Dubois' representative, Frank Warren, disputes, insisting that 'Triple D' is likely to go after the winner of the December clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for the chance to unify the heavyweight division.

If he can land the Dubois rematch, Joshua will need to come up with a very different game plan than the one that he seemed to be trying during Saturday's fight. Boxing on the back foot against the aggressive Dubois was simply not effective - and likely wouldn't be in a second meeting either.