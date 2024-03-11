Highlights Joshua wants to stay busy after his two-round destruction of Francis Ngannou.

Anthony Joshua has named four potential opponents for his return to the ring following his demolition of Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday. The former two-time world heavyweight champion entered one of the most clinical performances of his career as he left 'The Predator' out cold on the canvas before the end of the second round.

Joshua's ultimate goal is to win a world title for a third time. However, that is not something that seems likely in the near future as all four major championships will be contested when Oleksandr Usyk collides with Tyson Fury on 18th May in a much-anticipated heavyweight unification fight. Regardless of who comes out on top in that bout, the road to championship glory doesn't get any easier for 'AJ' as the contract for Usyk v Fury includes an immediate rematch clause - meaning that the Londoner would have to wait until 2025 for a heavyweight championship shot at either man. That timeline doesn't appeal to Joshua, who told iFL TV after his victory over Ngannou that he would like to return to action this summer.

IBF Heavyweight Title Could Be an Option for Joshua

Belt Expected to be Vacated

Although every meaningful version of the heavyweight championship is currently in the possession of either Usyk or Fury, the IBF aren't prepared to allow their crown to be tied up while the reigning titleholders fight twice. The IBF belt will be at stake in the first Usyk v Fury clash, but the governing body has declared that it expects the winner to defend against their mandatory challenger, Filip Hrgovic, within a short time period.

Given that Fury and Usyk are legally obligated to fight each other in an immediate rematch, it appears highly likely that the IBF will strip the winner and declare the championship vacant. According to Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn - per Boxing 24/7 - a fight between Joshua and Hrgovic is then expected to be ordered to determine a new champion. Should that happen, a meeting with the Croatian makes a lot of sense for the Watford-born fighter. When asked about a fight with Hrgovic, Joshua simply replied: "Let's go!".

If that fight doesn't happen, though, 'AJ' had several other suggestions as to who he would like to meet over the summer. A showdown with Deontay Wilder had been expected to take place this year, but those plans were nixed when the Alabama native lost to Joseph Parker late last year. Parker then followed up that win up by upsetting Zhilei Zhang on the undercard of Joshua's victory over Ngannou. As far as the Brit is concerned, all three names are in the mix to be his next opponent - alongside Hrgovic. ""Wilder, Zhang, Parker. All of them," he stated confidently.

Bout Will be his 32nd as a Professional

Whether it's a rematch against Parker - who he beat on points in 2018 - or a fresh fight against Hrgovic, Wilder or Zhang, Joshua doesn't appear fussy. Now far closer to the end of his career than the beginning, the appeal of staying active is stronger than ever. He fought three times in 2023 and seems intent on cutting a similar pace in 2024. So long as he knows winning, a showdown with either Fury or Usyk for undisputed glory will remain an option.