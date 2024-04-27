Highlights Anthony Joshua has revealed his next fight will take place in September at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Brit was last seen in action back in March when he defeated former UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou.

'AJ' has also named four potential opponents for his next fight - including Deontay Wilder.

British boxing heavyweight sensation Anthony Joshua has revealed that his next fight will take place on the 20th or 21st of September at Wembley Stadium in the UK.

The 34-year-old is fresh off his sensational victory over former UFC star Francis Ngannou back in March. He landed a devastating right hand to topple the MMA heavyweight, putting him out cold in a terrifying scene.

Joshua has stepped up training over the last few weeks. That said, he's yet to announce a date for his next fight. The exact opponent is still to be decided. However, he has revealed a four-man shortlist ahead of his next bout.

Since joining forces with Tyson Fury's former trainer Ben Davison late last year in preparation for his win over Otto Wallin, the Brit has looked better than ever as he eyes another crack at a world title.

Related Boxing schedule 2024: Every Major Fight All major fights, dates, results and how to stream. Including Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Oleksandr Usyk, KSI and Jake Paul.

Fans will be delighted to see him back in the UK

With His Excellency Turki Alalshikh and the rest of the Saudi boxing chiefs eyeing up a big event at Wembley in September, it looks as if Joshua is set to headline the potential card. Speaking to talkSPORT about his return to the ring, 'AJ' said:

"Whenever they tell me there's a date, you know I'll be ready 100 per cent. It's gonna be in London, Wembley Stadium. "This is what I'm being told. If that's what they say, they normally back their word so let's go with that. Wembley, September 20 or 21."

While an opponent hasn't yet officially been announced, Joshua will have one eye on the 5 v 5 event on the 1st of June - with some potential future opponents featuring on the card.

The Brit Reveals Four Potential Opponents for September 20

'AJ' is eyeing up longtime rival Deontay Wilder

Joshua, 34, went on to discuss his potential next opponent, revealing that Alalshikh has a plan for the event at Wembley Stadium in the UK.

"On June 1 in Saudi Arabia they've got the 5 vs 5 card. You've got Filip Hrgovic vs Daniel Dubois, and you've got Zhilei Zhang vs Deontay Wilder," he said.

"So providing one of those looks good - the one who looks the best, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh said to me, 'I want you to fight [him].' What he says is, 'In the future I want people to look back at your record and say that you took on the best.'

"I said, 'Now you're speaking my language.' So out of that pool, I believe that's who I'm gonna be fighting, one of those. We're on the same page and he's on the same page as the fans as well. He's trying to deliver what the fans want, I know they want that big fight with Tyson Fury and he's working on it.

"But Fury's got his obligations with Oleksandr Usyk so I've gotta make sure I stay focused and disciplined, keep steamrolling through opponents so I can get closer and closer to having the opportunity of me vs Tyson Fury."

A clash with Wilder is the most mouthwatering out of the four. The fight with 'AJ' was signed last year for March 2024. That said, those plans were scuppered after the American lost to Joseph Parker in December.

The Brit is still open to fighting 'The Bronze Bomber.' However, he must first get through Zhang on the 1st of June to reignite a potential showdown in the ring.

"I think that if he goes out there and looks good that will kind of reignite that flame that he had,'' Joshua said. "Because boxing is all about perception. You can look bad one fight and go out there the next fight and look good, then everyone says, 'Yeah, he's back.'

"So I pray that he does his thing, I pray that Zhang does his thing. Whichever one looks good and whichever one His Excellency wants, I'm ready."