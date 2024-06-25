Highlights Heavyweight star Anthony Joshua has revealed plans to invest in a care home for retired boxers.

British heavyweight star Anthony Joshua has revealed plans to invest in a care home for retired boxers. AJ - whose net worth is around £63 million according to Forbes - is seen as one of the most significant names in the sport of boxing and is regarded as a monumental global figure following his meteoric rise.

Since joining forces with Tyson Fury's former trainer Ben Davison late last year in preparation for his win over Otto Wallin, 'AJ' has looked better than ever.

The 34-year-old is fresh off his sensational victory over former UFC star Francis Ngannou back in March. He landed a devastating right hand to topple the MMA heavyweight, putting him out cold in a terrifying scene.

While the Brit is aiming to get back to the top of the pile in the sport and become a three-time heavyweight world champion, Joshua is eager to continue his legacy outside the ring.

Dave Harris Claims Anthony Joshua Wants to Help Ringside Charitable Trust

It comes soon after Harris revealed he was losing faith in the sport

Last week, BoxingScene reported that Dave Harris - the head of Ringside Charitable Trust (RCT) - was losing faith in the boxing industry, rallying to help the charity in its bid to open a care home for retired boxers.

A few days on, Harris has now confirmed that Joshua has expressed an interest in being of significant assistance. “I spoke today with John Oliver, who has confirmed that he has been in discussions with Anthony Joshua, and he’s expressed an interest in collaborating with Ringside Charitable Trust to build a care home for ex-boxers,” Harris said this week.

The registered charity - which was formed six years ago - is designed to help ex-boxers in need with a care home. While Harris and his team of trustees have raised well over £200,000, they are yet to receive any real help from those who can make a difference and implement a better future for the charity and the home.

That is until Joshua has very generously stepped in. “We would like to express our immense gratitude to Anthony Joshua for acknowledging the real unmet need for specialist support for ex-boxers following their retirement from the sport,” Harris continued.

“Anthony Joshua is the first elite boxer to publicly acknowledge this need and we hope more from the boxing community will follow his lead.

“Anthony Joshua has conveyed his desire to work with his friend and RCT trustee, John Oliver, alongside RCT in building the care home. We at Ringside look forward to working with him in the future.”

Joshua is Keen to See an Improvement in Aftercare For Boxers

Boxers are subject to many medical conditions after retirement

Professional boxers are often subject to several medical conditions after retiring, particularly the development of Chronic Traumatic Brain Injury - commonly known as CTE.

20 per cent of professional boxers have developed CTE - which is a serious issue. A Cardiff University study showed boxers are also at greater risk of developing early-onset dementia, and on average five years earlier than those who have never stepped foot in the ring..

“They suffer by themselves, so we’ve been speaking about opening up a care home," Joshua said on Desert Island Discs. "That would be part of my boxing legacy – that I gave something back to the sport that made me. The one thing I would hope for is to keep my health intact.

"Because it’s your health that is the most important thing you’re ­putting on the line. We can notice it in fighters when their health is deteriorating, but we never actually talk about it among ourselves. All we focus on is winning.”