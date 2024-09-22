So much was made of Anthony Joshua’s demeanour over the last week during his fight week preparations, but a fan spotted a moment during fight night on the 21st of September that may prove he was not fully prepared for the contest.

During the 34-year-old’s ring walk, coming out second despite not being the champion, he appeared to stumble on the ground at Wembley Stadium, with one fan spotting the moment and posting a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), displaying the stumble.

As AJ walked out, his foot seemed to get caught in the ground, leaving him to sway while standing with the camera pointed directly at him as he marched towards the ring. It was a sign of things to come in a sense, as the former champion never managed to get his feet underneath him during the fight, ultimately being stopped in the fifth round by a well-prepared Daniel Dubois.

AJ Didn't Look Prepared From First Exchange

The ring walk stumble and then being caught early on in R1

Joshua did not take his eyes off Dynamite Dubois while the two were in the ring awaiting the start of the fight, but as soon as the first exchange happened, it looked like he had come into the bout under-prepared.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Anthony Joshua only landed 32 punches against Daniel Dubois, with a success rate of 27.4%

The stumble during the ring walk was not the best start to one of the biggest fights of his career, and that may have been playing on his mind as he stepped in between the ropes to face the Greenwich-born champion.

AJ made no excuses post-fight, however, when speaking about the bout, declaring that his opponent was the better man on the night, and it was a combination of Dubois’ quality and his own mistakes that cost him the fight.