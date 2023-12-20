Highlights Anthony Joshua's short and focused answers in his recent interview have split boxing fans' opinions, with some finding it rude and disrespectful, while others have found it great.

Many fans have speculated that Joshua's behaviour may be due to his intense focus on his upcoming fight with Otto Wallin.

Joshua seemed more engaged in another interview, discussing his desire for a fight with Jarrell Miller and emphasising his full focus on Wallin, despite ongoing discussions about a potential fight with Deontay Wilder.

Anthony Joshua was a man of very few words at the grand arrivals ahead of his fight with Otto Wallin on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and his behaviour in said interviews has split boxing fans' opinion. Some are saying he's laser focused on fight night, while others have actually called him out for being rude to the reporters.

When asked if Saudi Arabia is becoming the home of boxing, Joshua simply replied with: “I’m not too sure. You tell me.” AJ was then asked how he was enjoying Riyadh. “Just focused really. Haven’t seen much of it. I’m just in the gym and back to my hotel.” Asked if the fight week process has changed or is still the same, he said: “The process gets better. You learn more, just lock in and fight, just focus fully.”

When asked if he had retreated further into fight mode after being relaxed a day earlier, AJ simply replied: “Correct.” When asked if he would be looking for the right hand straight down the middle, he said: “100 percent, 100 percent, definitely, definitely.” When asked about Jarrell Miller following their confrontation at the hotel, Joshua called Miller a “drug cheat” and said that he would not entertain a fight with the American. He then joked that Miller and Dillian Whyte would make a good fight. He then ended the interview by saying: “All good?”

Video: Anthony Joshua very short in interview

It is not known why AJ was giving such short answers in this interview. Maybe he is simply fully focused on Saturday night and wants to do the talking in the ring, or perhaps he's getting a bit fed up with questions and just wants to train hard, work hard, and get the job done. One thing is for sure, however, a lot of boxing fans have responded to the clips going round.

Anthony Joshua & Otto Wallin's pro record (as of 20/12/23) Stats Anthony Joshua Otto Wallin Fights 29 28 Wins 26 26 Losses 3 1 No contest 0 1 All stats provided by BoxRec

There were mixed reactions to the interview. Some fans found it rude and disrespectful, with one user on X saying: “Just came off really disrespectful to be honest.” Others called the interview awkward, with one user on X calling the interview “hard to watch.” However, some fans found the interview great, with one user on X calling it “the best interview so far.”

Many boxing fans on social media are claiming that the reason Joshua was giving such short answers was because he was speaking to Dev Sahni, who was also the subject of headlines following a press conference in November when AJ refused to answer his questions. Some people believe that Joshua might not be Sahni's biggest fan.

Anthony Joshua full focus on what's ahead

It may just be that AJ is fully focused on his fight. However, in another interview with iFL TV, Joshua seemed much more interested in answering questions. When asked about Jarrell Miller, AJ said that he is “desperate for a fight.”

AJ says it’s not his fault that the Miller fight didn’t materialise: “It’s not on me, I was ready to fight. So yeah, he f***** up.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s fight, Joshua said: “Very difficult, very challenging, very challenging, 100 percent, but I’m staying focused, man. I’ll make it as tough as I want to make it or as easy as I want to make it if I stay focused. If I get caught up in the hype, it will be a difficult night, all this hype here, it will be a difficult night, but if I stay focused and locked in on what I need to do.”

Joshua has, however, insisted that Deontay Wilder is not a distraction, despite the American fighting on the same card and a rumoured fight between the pair constantly being discussed: “I’m fully focused on Wallin. That’s where my head is. Fully, you know. It has to be that way. That’s what I’m saying, here, now my spirit is solely focused on the fight, even though I’m here with you, my mind is somewhere else.”

Joshua vs Wallin headlines the ‘Day of Reckoning’ super card which also features Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker and Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller.