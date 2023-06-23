No definitive date has yet been set for Anthony Joshua’s next bout in the ring, but that isn’t stopping him from staying in shape if his latest social media post is anything to go by.

The 33-year-old won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games, turning professional less than a year later.

Since then, he has enjoyed success with 25 wins and three losses in his professional career.

Prior to his last heavyweight match-up, where he defeated Jermaine Franklin via unanimous decision back in April, AJ was on a two-fight losing streak, both coming at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk.

Despite rumours of a rematch against rival Dillian Whyte collapsing, it would appear that it hasn’t stopped the British boxer from spending a lot of time in the gym.

Anthony Joshua's current physique

A recent Instagram caught the attention of fans after Joshua showed off his shredded physique despite not being in any form of training camp at the moment.

AJ shared the photo of his upper body drenched in sweat on both Twitter and Instagram, along with the caption: “If you can’t take the heat get the f*** out the kitchen."

The image shows how he has stayed in incredible shape since his last fight over two months ago.

Some have referred back to his caption to commend him on his efforts to maintain his muscular physique.

“Mr Perfect!!!! You definitely have the recipe for success! Heat up an idea, take action, mix it up with passion and belief then add a dash of persistence #legend,” wrote one fan on Instagram, while another commented: “Let’s go Champ, turn the heat up!”

What’s next for Anthony Joshua?

It is unlikely that Joshua will be fighting anyone before December 2023, where he is thought to still be in talks to take on hard-hitter Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia.

His promoter Eddie Hearn believes that contractually everything will be signed off within the next couple of weeks, with the pair set to earn huge pay-outs to fight there.

It is rumoured that this potential fight could be set to be a part of a heavyweight tournament that would also see Tyson Fury take on Usyk in a match-up for the undisputed title.

Although a lot of obstacles would need to be overcome if this boxing blockbuster was to go ahead, such as contracts etc., if these two major fights did materialise, then all eyes will be solely fixed on Saudi Arabia in December.

With AJ’s reputation dwindling after his back-to-back losses to Usyk, it may be that this is exactly what he needs to be able to earn back his name being in the conversation for one of the top heavyweight boxers of his time.