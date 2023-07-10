Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte rekindled their bitter rivalry in London today as they clashed at the press conference to announce their rematch.

'AJ' is set to return to the ring next month against long-term rival Whyte as he looks to continue his revival plan with new trainer Derrick James, after back-to-back losses against Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua has high stakes with a potential £60 million mega-fight against Deontay Wilder to come in December if he progresses beyond the 'Body Snatcher'.

However, judging by today's face-off, Whyte is certainly up for the challenge of derailing his plan and fireworks will be expected throughout the build up.

The story behind Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte

Joshua and Whyte have been involved in a tense feud since their first showdown in 2015, with the pair looking to continue their undefeated streaks.

It was a huge event in London which attracted huge interest across the UK, and the fight similarly caught fire with a huge team brawl sparked by the pair after just the first round.

Tensions simmered throughout the fight with Joshua having been rocked by his rival, but he eventually dispatched of him with a big stoppage in the seventh round.

Since then, Whyte has felt aggrieved with the defeat and has regularly suggested he wanted the opportunity to avenge the night which shaped his career forever.

Joshua's recent trajectory has stalled having now lost three times in his career, but an opportunity against Whyte was of his own making as he looks to get his spark back.

Equally, his rival could be in a last-chance situation on the night, given he failed in his step-up to challenge for the WBC title against Tyson Fury after his shock defeat to Alexander Povetkin.

Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte's first face-off

Joshua and Whyte secured their fight this week which was announced to take place on DAZN pay-per-view at London's O2 arena on August 12.

The pair came together today for the first time since the contract dispute was resolved, and traded verbal barbs on stage in west London.

After some comical exchanges involving promoter Eddie Hearn, the pair were brought together at the front of the stage and told to face-off.

Joshua and Whyte came to centre stage and glared into each other's eyes having both promised to pick up the win on the night.

It is considered a do-or-die shot for either fighter, and despite respect being shared it was a feeling of real business on stage.

WATCH: Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte go head-to-head

There are huge stakes for the British pair, with Joshua likely considered the favourite given how the pair both performed against American Jermaine Franklin.

Whyte first fought Franklin last December as he looked to bounce back from defeat against Fury, but he struggled in truth and limped over the line in a points defeat against the American.

Meanwhile, Joshua was also considered to have underachieved in his April clash with Franklin but he dominated the fight and went the distance winning comfortably on points.