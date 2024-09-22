A video has emerged on social media of Anthony Joshua taunting a member of the crowd at Wembley Stadium moments before being knocked out by Daniel Dubois.

Joshua was knocked out by Dynamite Dubois in round five with a well-timed counter-punch, but stuck his tongue out at someone in the sold-out crowd of 96,000 seconds before he was folded to the canvas by the right hand.

It was not the first sign of AJ doing something like this during the fight, as he stuck his tongue out at the end of the third round and told Dubois to sit down at his stool, despite struggling to remain in the fight since the first round.

Questions have been posed as to whether Joshua was suffering from a concussion after the clean blow in the first round, with the 34-year-old never truly being able to regain his footing. Another possibility is that the former champion was attempting to seem less hurt than he really was during the contest, but in the end his attempts bore no fruit, and Dubois ran out the rightful winner.

Bad Night From Start to Finish For Joshua

AJ arrived late, stumbled during his ring walk, then lost in emphatic fashion

Only AJ himself will know who his taunt in the crowd was directed at, with a number of A-list celebrities sitting ringside. Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury were two that were sitting close to the ring, with videos surfacing after the bout of their shock at the end result.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Anthony Joshua only landed 32 punches against Daniel Dubois, with a success rate of 27.4%

It was another stumbling night in the career of Anthony Joshua, with the pre-fight stumble in the ring walk symbolising what was to come in the five rounds that followed. The former champion declared post-fight that this fight would not be his last, however, and teased a possible rematch with Dubois in the future.