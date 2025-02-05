Rumours have been circulating online recently that Anthony Joshua and the often-avoided Martin Bakole are set to face off in Africa later this year.

Joshua lost his last fight to Daniel Dubois in September when the WBC champion stopped him brutally in the fifth round. Since then, in a further blow to AJ's future, any hopes of a much-anticipated showdown with Tyson Fury ended with the Gypsy King announcing his retirement at the start of the year.

Bakole, who boasts an impressive record of 20-1-0 with 15 KOs, is coming off the back of two impressive wins himself against Carlos Takam and American Jared Anderson, who was undefeated before being knocked out. The Congolese heavyweight is currently in camp for his upcoming fight against Efe Ajagba in an IBF eliminator.

What Has Been Said About Joshua vs Bakole

Bakole's camp has said it's done, while AJ's camp are adament nothing has been agreed