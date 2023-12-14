Highlights Joshua criticised Fury's lacklustre performance against Ngannou.

Joshua chose to support Usyk over Fury due to Fury's past disrespect towards him.

Fury's father has noticed a decline in Fury's ability and believes he needs to improve to defeat Usyk in 2024.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have been British heavyweight rivals for as long as can be remembered, but their trading of verbal barbs has never culminated in a mega showdown inside the boxing ring. Joshua and Fury have been on different paths, with Fury now set to meet Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed titles, while Joshua will face Otto Wallin as he looks to continue his rebuild.

There is still hope that one day they will settle their feud, which has once again ramped up in recent weeks with Fury suffering a shock knockdown during a narrow win against Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia. 'AJ', as always, kept a close eye on his potential future opponent, and broke his normal calm and collected character to deliver some huge blows to the Gypsy King's lacklustre performance, which his father put down to his training camp.

Anthony Joshua loses his cool with Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua record: (26-3, 23 KOs) Tyson Fury record (34-0-1, 24 KOs)

Fury throughout his time in the limelight, has regularly tarnished Joshua with a 'bodybuilder' brush, which isn't the most surprising of insults given the chiseled shape he is in right now ahead of December 23. Joshua has rarely hit back at it, insisting he has respect for Fury despite his previous tweet criticising Fury's physique, which Ngannou himself did during their fight face-off.

The WBC champion was expected to win against Ngannou comfortably, who made the leap from the UFC for his boxing debut, but it turned out to be anything but as he just edged the result according to final punch statistics. Now Joshua believes it is a punishment from above for his words of criticism towards him, and has issued his own brutal jibes in a rant in a recent interview.

He told Laura Woods in an interview with broadcaster TNT Sports:

“I think Ngannou won. Bodybuilders up, dossers down. He just looked like a flat slob that can't fight. He said bodybuilders can't fight, but he got smacked up by one. Good luck to him, but he's got to stop running his mouth because it does come back and bite you. I'm Team Usyk. Fury said a lot of bad things about me, I'm never going to ride with someone that disrespects me. That'd make me a lunatic, and I'm pretty level-headed. I'm going to go with the person who showed me respect.”

Tyson Fury's tough night against Francis Ngannou

Judges scorecards: 95-94, 96-93, Tyson Fury, 95-94, Francis Ngannou

Fury suffered one of the toughest nights of his career, as he looked overwhelmed and far from his best in a decision win over the power-punching Francis Ngannou. The Briton was left on the canvas early on in the fight, and was forced to climb to his feet where some even believed he was given longer than the traditional ten count.

To his credit, he managed to step away from Ngannou and try to muscle his way back into a lead which he managed but certainly not at ease. Fury was visibly disappointed with his display on the night, and his father John has since even suggested there is currently a visible 'decline' in his ability which will need to change if he is to beat Usyk in 2024.