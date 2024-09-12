The truth of the infamous spar between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois has been revealed by the former in the build-up to their upcoming Wembley Stadium bout on the 21st of September.

In 2016, the pair had a highly publicised sparring session, and over the years, it has been alleged that Joshua, a two-time unified heavyweight champion, was nearly knocked out by Dubois, who was just 18 years old at that point.

Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois' Sparring Session

What truly happened?

Given the upcoming fight, it is no surprise that this story again dominates the conversation. Former professional boxer Anthony Fowler claimed he witnessed the spar, stating: "They were just sparring normally. Dubois was really young, so he wasn't really trying to win the rounds. He was very cagey, sparring Joshua. Obviously, Joshua was the main man on the team, so he was always quite wary, but he was always punched really hard. Dubois could have hit him again and put him to sleep, but Dubois had a bit too much respect for him to finish him off."

Fowler revealed that the then-champion, Joshua, tried to fight the then-18-year-old Dubois, but was told to take a break by his trainer, stating: "Obviously, everyone was standing there like 'Wow,' and Joshua went and jogged around the ring because his legs were like jelly, and he was trying to get his legs back. And everyone was going 'Wait, wait, wait'. Joshua wanted to carry on, but Rob McCracken was like, 'Have a little break, get your legs back to normal, and then spar', and then they continued sparring. He didn't knock him out, he didn't hit the floor, but he was really, really hurt."

Anthony Joshua Tells his Side of the Story

AJ is adamant he wasn't hurt, but was hit by a good shot

Most recently, one of the men involved finally chose to tell their side of the story. In an interview with Sky Sports, AJ recalled the incident, saying: "He just cracked me with a good shot. I stood on my feet. I don't know where this whole narrative of someone turning my lights off came from. There were a lot of people in the gym that day as well. And people have come out and said, 'Nah, nothing [happened].' But anyway, people say what they say."

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois

Joshua and Dubois enter this bout at the peak of their respective career resurgences. Dubois has recovered from a discouraging display against Oleksandr Usyk with back-to-back stoppage wins over Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic respectively. The 26-year-old is now on a mission to become the new face of the British heavyweight boxing scene, stating: "AJ's been the king for a long time and on the night, I need to become a king slayer. And that's my goal; that's the mission at hand. I'm learning more about myself as a fighter, as a person, coming out of the darkness and into the light, improving all around as a fighter and an athlete. I'm up for this and ready to go."

Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois' pro boxing records (as of 12/09/24) Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Fights 31 23 Wins 28 21 Losses 3 2

Meanwhile, AJ comes into the fight with four straight wins, including a brutal KO of former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. When asked about Dubois potentially dethroning him, Joshua had this to say: "I'm not saying that he has the chance to do it on September 21 because what you speak is sometimes what comes into existence. But I won't let it happen; I'll show you how good I am. Whether it's in the ring sparring or whether it's in the ring fighting, I won't let anyone manhandle me or try to knock me out. No way."

Joshua and Dubois will finally settle the score once and for all as they face off on the 21st of September inside the iconic Wembley Stadium.