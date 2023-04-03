Anthony Joshua had more on his mind than boxing after defeating Jermaine Franklin on Saturday night, as he was seen putting in the work on Laura Woods backstage in an intimate interview.

The two-time world champion managed his first win in over two years with a unanimous points victory over Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena on Saturday, and was clearly in the mood for another win as he laid it on thick with Woods in an interview for iFL TV.

To Joshua's annoyance, there was not the thumping knockout he was hoping for, but after such a convincing win, he was still in good spirits after the fight.

Anthony Joshua backstage with Laura Woods

During the post-fight interview with Laura Woods, the topic derailed from the details and emotions of the fight and things became quite flirty between the pair.

After Woods asked Joshua, "What do you think of my career?" he replied slickly, "I think it's blossomed amazingly... just like you."

How cheeky!

Infectious giggles were shared between them with AJ attempting to look very relaxed and calm throughout, to poor success. I think we can let him off, however, after just winning a huge fight for his career.

The two continued their flirty ways with Woods then asking, "Who's your dream date?" to which Joshua simply responded, "You."

He really knows how to play it cool - what a charmer!

Exclaiming afterwards, "Yes! This is perfect," Woods seemed to have a very strong interest in Joshua. I mean, who wouldn't want to date a two-time world heavyweight champion?

AJ's nerves of steel seen in the ring were fractured slightly, as his nervous giggling and school-boy like mannerisms made for quite the adorable interview.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek also eyed up Laura Woods

This is the second time this week a sportsman has tried it on with Woods as Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek was asked who his celebrity crush was on talkSPORT, and he stammered: "Erm... Laura Woods."

Later that day, Woods on Twitter said: "I'm certainly not complaining about it."

AJ joked that Loftus-Cheek had "beaten me to it," but looks like you've got some competition now, Ruben.